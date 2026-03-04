Kofi Tonto, aide to former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticised President John Mahama's administration over its anti-corruption drive

He dismissed claims that the previous NPP government left a 'junk economy,' praising former President Akufo-Addo for protecting government workers

Tonto contrasted these achievements with what he described as worsening conditions under the current administration

Kofi Tonto, an aide to former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has slammed President John Mahama's administration's anti-corruption drive, Operation Recover All Loot, popularly known as ORAL.

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Afternoon Ghana show on Tuesday, March 2, 2026, Tonto also criticised the ruling government's handling of the economy.

He dismissed claims that the erstwhile NPP government bequeathed to the current administration a 'junk economy.'

According to him, former President Akufo-Addo ensured government workers were protected despite the challenges he encountered, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were able to support government workers during the Covid when they were not working. We paid them in full. Frontline workers, we gave them 50 per cent in addition to their salaries and made it tax-free," he claimed.

In a report sighted on Ghanweb, Kofi Tonto compared what he termed the worsening conditions under President Mahama's administration to former President Akufo-Addo's.

"With your so-called proper economy, you can't pay teachers. You can't pay nurses. Electricity, 27 per cent increment. Water, 20 per cent. Sustainability tax, you you've increased it to three per cent," he further claimed.

He made these remarks while discussing the 2026 State of the Nation Address presented by the president on Friday, February 27, 2026.

What did Mahama say in SONA 2026?

While delivering the SONA on the floor of Parliament, President John Mahama declared Ghana's economic gains in his 2026 State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

The president noted that Ghana's GDP is projected to reach $133 billion, marking an 86% increase.

He said his administration inherited a country which was constrained by an IMF programme after it defaulted on its debts.

The president also touched on key sectors of the Ghanaian socio-economic sphere, highlighting the economy, education, health, energy, job creation, infrastructure, and governance.

On corruption, the President reiterated his commitment to fight the cancer, adding that it will not be tolerated under his watch.

He disclosed that, as of December 2025, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had recovered more than GH¢600 million.

He added that EOCO had investigated 462 cases, with 15 currently under prosecution, and dismantled transnational car-jacking syndicates, recovering 29 luxury vehicles.

President Mahama further said that the Attorney General's office will use both criminal prosecution and non-conviction-based asset recovery mechanisms to recover and return all stolen public resources to the state.

"Mr Speaker, the Government remains resolute that corruption will not be tolerated, regardless of status or political affiliation. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to use both criminal prosecution and non-conviction-based asset recovery mechanisms to ensure that stolen public resources are returned for national development," he said.

