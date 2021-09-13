The 2021 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE 2021) is currently underway.

Students across the country sat for their English Language (core) paper today, September 13, 2021.

For a young lady who schools at the Gushegu Senior High School (SHS) in the Northern Region, it was definitely difficult.

The difficulty of the English paper did not come from the test itself but she gave birth to a baby while writing the paper.

According to a report on Graphic Online, the student (name withheld) went into labour around 10:00 am while she was busily writing the exam.

She was helped by one of the female students to deliver before she and her baby were subsequently taken to the Gushegu Municipal Hospital for medical care.

Notwithstanding her childbirth, the student returned from the hospital to complete her paper which was to end at 11:30.

She gave birth to a baby boy who was reported to be doing well at the time of this report.

