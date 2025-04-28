The Mampong Traditional Council (MTC) has announced that the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has passed away

An MTC delegation led by Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie has informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of Daasebre's passing

Photos of the solemn meeting between the MTC and Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, April 28, 2025, have emerged online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Paramount Chief of the Mampong Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, has passed away.

It is not known when the revered traditional leader passed away, but the news emerged online on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II leads delegation to inform Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II on April 28. Photo source: Manhyia Palace

Source: Instagram

According to GHOne TV, the Mampong Traditional Council (MTC) has informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of the sad development.

The MTC delegation was led by Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II. The Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II was also part of the delegation.

The official Facebook page of the Manhyia Palace shared photos of the Mamponghemaa and her council at the seat of Asantehene. The photos showed a solemn atmosphere with Nana Agyakoma Difie II and her delegation with sad faces.

See the post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh