Ronaldo's Son Set to Follow His Father's Footsteps as He Joins Man United Academy
- Cristiano Ronaldo's son has joined Manchester United academy after his father recently return to Old Trafford
- The 36-year-old's son had played for Real Madrid and Juventus academy during his father's spell in Spain and Italy
- Ronaldo is set to add to his Champions League tally when the Red Devils file out against Young Boys in Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping his son takes after him after joining Man United's academy since he moved to England, Mirror, Daily Star.
Ronaldo Jr. turned up for training along with Nemanja Matic's son and posed for a photo with another kid of their age.
Ronaldo's Jr. at Juventus academy
The 11-year-old also played alongside his father at Juventus academy and showed flashes of brilliance scoring goals from set-pieces and like natural No.9.
On his debut for Juve's U9s, Ronaldo Jr. broke the internet as he scored four goals on his debut for the Italian club.
The Portuguese prospect also scored seven goals in 45 minutes against CS Maritimo later in the season.
Ronaldo's wishes for his son
CR7 told the press that he wished his son would step into his big shoes and replicate the success he has achieved in the game.
“I hope that Cris, my son, can be like his dad.
“He says he is going to be better [than me], but I think it’s difficult.
“He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well, it has been easier for him than for me.”
Ronaldo's debut for Man United
Ronaldo did not fail to disappoint on his debut for the Red Devils as he scored two goals in the 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle.
Just before half-time, the Portuguese icon had a stroke of luck as he slammed into an empty to record United's first goal.
Minutes after the equalizer from Newcastle, the 36-year-old struck again after lashing on to a through ball from Luke Shaw to restore the Red Devils' advantage.
Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard went on to score later on to secure maximum points as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men move to the top of the table.
Ronaldo's speed to his 2nd goal against Newcastle
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that many would still be wondering why Man United invested hugely in Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer despite his age.
However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has proved doubters wrong following the incredible fitness he displayed against Newcastle.
The 36-year-old clocked a speed of 20.2mph (32.5kmph) before receiving a pass from Luke Shaw to score Man United's second goal against the Magpies, BBC, Give Me Sport.
