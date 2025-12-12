Abu Trica has landed in the grips of Ghanaian security agencies following a joint operation with the US authorities

Footage of embattled Swedru-based socialite Abu Trica's last public appearance before his arrest has emerged on social media.

Abu Trica's last public appearance before his arrest on Thursday, December 11, 2025, surfaces. Photo source: Abu Trica, Nom Trendz

Source: Facebook

In an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi but is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was apprehended in a sting operation by US authorities and multiple Ghanaian security agencies.

The 31-year-old socialite, renowned for flaunting his wealth on social media, faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

In a press statement, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was part of a criminal network that had targeted elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and defrauded their unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

According to the indictment, Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims.

They allegedly gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the United States to Ghana and other locations.

If convicted, the socialite faces up to 20 years in federal prison in the US.

Below is the X post of photos from Abu Trica's arrest:

Abu Trica's last public appearance before arrest

In a series of TikTok videos shared by blogger Nom Trendz on Thursday, December 11, 2025, Abu Trica was spotted walking by the roadside after exiting the KASS Towers building at 15 Senchi Street in Accra.

The Swedru-based socialite wore a kaftan with slippers as he moved to the streets to enter his luxurious vehicle and exit the area.

Abu Trica’s Tesla Cybertruck allegedly seized by authorities following his arrest in connection with a romance scam. Image credit: kamalyakubu

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica was later spotted purchasing some fruits, including bananas, from an elderly local vendor by the roadside.

The TikTok videos of Abu Trica's last public appearance before his arrest are below:

Abu Trica's last reported social media post before his arrest is below:

Abu Trica's last public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Isaac A. Larbi commented:

"That is where he stays in Accra, lol."

Nii Kofi Gb)mants3 wrote:

"Showboy is behind all these arrests of the fraud boys."

Nanaqwameremix said:

"So was he not aware they were looking for him?"

Abu Trica's partner involved in car crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's partner was involved in a car crash with his 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG.

In a TikTok video, Queenie, who shares a child with the socialite, crashed the vehicle into a church building in Agona Swedru.

Abu Trica's girlfriend took to social media to explain the unfortunate incident and gave an update on her condition.

Source: YEN.com.gh