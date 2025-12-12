An applicant of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology shared his frustration following the admission release

An applicant of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has voiced his frustration following the release of the university’s admission list.

The young man, who goes by @john_hazard10 on X, lamented the programme he was offered, claiming it was not among his preferred choices.

He took to social media to ask how he could navigate the situation and whether netizens could offer advice on his options.

“Should I decline my offer for a particular programme and apply for fee-paying for my preferred choice? Is it advisable?” he wrote under one of the country’s most up-to-date tertiary school platforms, @Thevokofficial.

John’s dilemma follows the university’s recent opening of its fee-paying programmes for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Unlike regular admissions, applicants in the fee-paying track are required to cover the full cost of tuition, receiving no government subsidy.

This means they shoulder the entire financial responsibility for the duration of the programme.

“JUST IN: KNUST has activated the fee-paying programme portal on its admission portal for the 2025/2026 Academic Year. NB: Fee-paying admission means paying full fees for the entire duration of the programme offered,” @Thevokofficial posted on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Reactions to KNUST fee-paying programs

While John’s frustration received no attention online, reactions to the fee-paying programme have sparked lively discussions among students.

@KwabenaTrump commented:

“Agg 10 for fee-paying aden.”

@C3pioids asked:

“If you didn’t select to be considered for fee-paying, will the portal still be available to you?”

@TesiaBorngreat added:

“Prayers for the boys with double digits.”

@_charges_ added:

"Better than nothing, chale."

KNUST releases admissions list for 2025/2026

In a related development, KNUST officially released its 2025/2026 undergraduate admissions list.

The announcement was shared by the student group Voice of KNUST on its Facebook page on Friday, December 12.

"BREAKING NEWS: Undergraduate Admissions for the KNUST 2025/2026 Academic Year have been released. Stay tuned!" the post read.

Voice of KNUST, in another post, also urged the newly admitted students to log on to the admission portal and indicate whether they would accept the offer.

It emphasised that successful applicants who do not wish to attend the university should decline the offer so that their slots could be made available to others.

"Applicants who have been offered KNUST admission are to log in to their admission portal to either accept or decline their admission offer. Applicants who don't want the offer are to DECLINE so that it becomes available to other applicants," the post read.

Lady offered admission into University of Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian lady took to social media to announce that she had gained admission to study at the University of Ghana.

The user, known as @_nyamekye.ee on TikTok, posted a short clip stating that UG had given her a spot in a Bachelor of Science in Administration program.

The video then showed the lady enjoying some fun moments with friends in celebration, and later captured her paying her fees ahead of her university admission.

