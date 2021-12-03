Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has put smiles on the face of her fans with her latest sumptuous photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

December 3, 2021, happened to Farmer's Day in Ghana which is been celebrated as a holiday.

However, many Ghanaian celebrities took to their various social media handles to celebrate the day with lovely photos.

Nana Ama McBrown: The actress drops 4 beautiful photos to celebrate farmers (Photo credit: Nana Ama McBrown/Instagram)

Source: Original

One celebrity who wasn't left out was McBrown who took over Instagram with 4 beautiful photos.

Per the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown is captured in a beautiful African print.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From the photos, she complimented her pretty looks with a nice hairstyle.

She then posed for the camera putting up a beautiful smile.

Her caption read, "If You Love Me, I Love ❤ You Too. Do Me Na Me nso Me Do Wo Bi."

Fans reactions:

stephanie_queenstar:

"Ahouf3."

mosmithoffical:

"Luv u moreeeeeeeee mummy."

ebocute_gh:

"Love yooou."

hypedschool_teens:

"Lovely."

autostandard_mobile_detailing

"Always looking beautiful Queen ❤️❤️❤️ keep shinning."

Island Frimpong: Fella Makafui And Medikal's Runs To Welcome Mom Home As She Returns From Dubai Trip

Actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal's daughter Island Frimpong, popularly known as Baby Island, is gradually growing into a big girl.

The one-year-old is now getting old to the point of being able to welcome her mother back to the house after spending days away.

Island's mother recently traveled on a trip to Dubai. She returned to Ghana on the morning of Friday, December 3, 2021.

Afia Adutwumwaa: UTV's presenter drops no makeup photos; fans shout

UTV presenter, Afia Adutwumaa, has surprised her fans on social media with natural beauty.

The renowned broadcaster has released no makeup photos of herself and fans can't stop talking about it.

Afia Adutwumaa has been always been appearing on TV wearing makeup but not this time.

Source: Yen