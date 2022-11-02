An Accra High Court has threatened to release the four accomplices of notorious galamsey queen pin Aisha Huang

The court said the Chinese and Vietnamese suspected illegal miners would be freed unless an interpreter was found

The four, together with Aisha Huang, who have been accused of engaging in the illegal mining menace, have vehemently denied the charges

The four who are of Chinese and Vietnamese nationalities will soon be freed unless an interpreter is found by the next adjourned date.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, who is presiding over the case, announced in court on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, that she will be forced to release the accused persons either conditionally or unconditionally.

Aisha Huang trial: Judge laments undue delay in proceeding with case due to absence of interpreter

In adjourning the case for the final time, the trial judge lamented the undue delays in proceeding with the case because of the absence of an interpreter.

The development has led to the plea of the Vietnamese not being taken because there is no Vietnamese interpreter.

When the trial of the four resumed today, court officials indicated that they had been unsuccessful in their bid to secure a Vietnamese interpreter.

Aisha Huang trial: Court Officials Write To Ghana Institute of Languages For A Vietnamese Interpreter

The Registrar of the Court further explained that the Chinese Interpreter who was in court at the last sitting had also travelled outside the jurisdiction and had failed to answer his calls for the interpretation to be done via zoom.

The court, however, added that a letter had been written to the Ghana Institute of Languages for a Vietnamese interpreter.

The trial judge reluctantly adjourned proceedings to November 21, 2022.

The four are standing trial with Aisha Huang over their involvement in the illegal small-scale business.

Shi Yang, alias Philip, Li Wei Guo, and Shi Mei Zhi, three Chinese nationals, are accused of conducting small-scale mining without permission, while Nguyen Thi Thanh Tuyen, a Vietnamese national, is accused of lingering in Ghana after his visa had expired.

Aisha Huang Trial: Appointment Of NPP Members As Defence Lawyers Give Impression Of A Fixed Match - NDC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had reacted negatively to the selection of a number of prominent NPP figures to serve on the defense team in the Aisha Huang case.

The involvement of the top NPP members will give an indication that the case was "fixed," according to Abraham Amaliba, director of legal affairs for the NDC if the court clears and releases the alleged Chinese illegal miners.

