Real King of Boys: Female soldier beats male colleagues in gun combat

A female soldier has shown that she has a faster response to getting ready for gun combat than her colleagues

In a competition, the lady with an inspiring speed coupled every component of her rifle while others struggled

Many Nigerians who reacted to the short video of the competition said that she is an example that women are better than men in many things

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video of a female soldier in a competition with her male colleagues at a gun-arrangment competition has stirred massive reactions from social media users.

In the short clip shared by @Instablog9ja on Instagram, the soldiers stood backing decoupled rifles as a man behind the camera acted as their umpire.

People said the lady is really good. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

She is fast!

After the referee declared the game open, they turned and set down to work. The lady arranged every piece in a fast and assured way.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

When she got done in seconds, she announced it and stood up, leaving the men to struggle with the task.

Nigerians have since reacted to the video, saying there are some of the soldiers who are not even worthy to handle a gun.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6,000 comments with thousands of views.

What were the men doing?

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

iam_obiefuna said:

"The remaining two weh bend for ground need to join boy’s brigade."

heisjayd said:

"My dear go join the US Army for better training. Those weapons are outdated."

funbifunbi said:

"The last man suppose no get gun… Give am KONDO OLOPA."

archie_the_martian said:

"That last guy can't even pack his bags even if they dismissed him."

iam_frush said:

"Awwwww I like her but thanks if you sabi couple gun as woman we no fit be friends."

What a wonderful moment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a daughter who is an American soldier made her mother proud. Immediately after returning from deployment, she gave the mum a big surprise.

Without telling her, the child walked to the woman's workplace. The woman could not believe that her daughter was indeed back.

With a face mask on, the mother got so emotional as she covered her mouth in great delight before hugging the soldier.

Other co-workers stood around to witness the daughter-mother moment as they both hugged and the woman cried.

Source: Yen