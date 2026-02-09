Lily Mohammed has been announced as the TV Female Newscaster of the Year at the 2025 RTP Awards

Her work on GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM was hailed for reshaping broadcast journalism in Ghana

The award comes just days after Lily Mohammed's recent online spat with Israel Laryea's wife, Louisa

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed has been announced as the TV Female Newscaster of the Year at the 2025 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

GHOne TV's Lily Mohammed wins the TV Female Newscaster of the Year at the 2025 RTP Awards. Photo source: GHOne TV, Lily Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Lily Mohammed, who received two nominations at the 2025 awards, namely TV Female Presenter of the Year and TV Female Newscaster of the Year, ultimately secured the newscaster honour at the ceremony held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

She won the award ahead of her GHOne TV colleagues Serwaa Amihere and Bernice Abu Baidoo, UTV's Afia Akyere, and Abena Kyei Boakye.

Other nominees included Joy News' Maame Esi Nyamekye Thompson, DGN TV's Abena Soreno Yankyere, TV3's Ayisha Yakubu Halid, and Channel One TV's Eno Safo.

Lily Mohammed reacts to RTP Award win

Speaking after receiving the award, Mohammed noted that she felt humbled by the recognition.

"It's a humbling moment for me. It means a lot. It means that somebody recognises me for what I do... I appreciate the recognition, I appreciate the love, criticisms, and the constant reminder that I am headed somewhere and somebody somewhere is watching," she said while raising her award.

Watch the YouTube video below:

The award-winning journalist, who hosts GHOne TV's morning programme, GHToday, and anchors news across the EIB Network's English Cluster, including Starr 103.5 FM, took the celebration of her win to the studio on Monday, February 9, 2026.

In another video, one of her colleagues brought the plaque to congratulate her.

The Instagram video of Lily Mohammed celebrating her RTP Awards win is below:

Lily Mohammed's online spat with Louisa Laryea

The RTP award win comes less than two weeks after Lily Mohammed got entangled in a social media spat with Louisa Laryea, wife of renowned broadcaster Israel Laryea.

The GHOne presented came under heavy bashing on social media after she criticised Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's decision to hand American streamer IShowsSpeed a Ghanaian passport after the 21-year-old's visit.

She had questioned what Speed had done to deserve a Ghanaian passport, adding that acclaimed GH YouTuber Wode Maya had been projecting the country to the world but had never been issued an American passport for his work.

However, she ultimately apologised to Okudzeto Ablakwa after many accused her of disrespecting the minister.

One of Lily Mohammed's strongest critics on the IShowSpeed saga was Louisa Laryea, who cast insinuations suggesting that the GHOne TV presenter was all about looks and not a deep enough journalist to have sound reasoning.

Louisa Laryea's post landed her in trouble on social media, as many online users blasted her for going too far with her critique of Lily Mohammed over the Speed matter.

Israel Laryea's wife, Louisa, criticises GHOne TV's Lily Mohammed over her IShowSpeed passport comment. Photo source: Louisa Laryea, Lily Mohammed

Source: Instagram

Lily Mohammed attends Africa Prosperity Dialogue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lily Mohammed had made her first public appearance after her high-profile feud with Louisa Laryea.

She was spotted at the Africa Prosperity Dialogue at the Accra International Conference Centre, drawing attention in her black dress.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh