Real Madrid secured a 2–0 victory over Valencia at Mestalla, with Alvaro Arbeloa praising the team’s defensive solidity and collective effort

Arbeloa hailed Kylian Mbappe, saying the French forward has the qualities to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo missing matches for Al-Nassr, he continues to impress, recently scoring his 961st career goal

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after guiding his side to a 2-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday, February 8, at Mestalla, emphasising both his team’s solidity and the potential of Kylian Mbappe to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arbeloa described the win as a testament to the team’s organisation and collective effort, while also highlighting areas for growth.

Reflecting on Real Madrid’s historically tough record at Mestalla, where they had claimed just three victories over the last eleven years, the former Liverpool defender said:

“We knew the challenge that awaited us.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play here many times, so I understand how difficult it can be. For the players, visiting this stadium is a big moment; Valencia set up with a back five, making it tricky to break through.”

As quoted by BeSoccer, the coach also underlined the importance of building a team on a foundation of stability, commitment, and unity.

“We can certainly raise our level further. There’s always room for improvement, but a squad is built on solidarity, dedication, and togetherness. These are essential values for the group,” Arbeloa added.

Mbappe can match Ronaldo's Real Madrid record

Then, turning to Kylian Mbappe, Arbeloa reserved high praise for the French superstar, saying:

“We are very fortunate to have him. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world today. Cristiano Ronaldo achieved something almost otherworldly, a standard that seemed impossible to reach.

Kylian still has his journey ahead, but he possesses the qualities to follow in Cristiano’s footsteps and perhaps one day reach a similar level.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's strike in Saudi Arabia

Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese has been in the news because of his strike action at Al-Nassr, missing his team's last two matches in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr remain close to Al Hilal at the top of the table, sitting just one point behind after 20 games, with 49 points to Al Hilal’s 50, as noted by Flashscore.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself recently marked a milestone by netting his 961st career goal in Al-Nassr’s victory over Al Kholood on January 30, 2026.

In conclusion, with Mbappe continuing to shine and maintaining his current performance and scoring rate, there is no doubt the former Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco prodigy can reach or even surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's astonishing numbers for Real Madrid.

