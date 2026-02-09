Manchester City recovered from a second-half deficit to secure a dramatic 2–1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield

Dominik Szoboszlai’s long-range free-kick had given Liverpool the lead, but Bernardo Silva equalised late before Erling Haaland struck from the spot

The comeback victory kept Manchester City firmly in the Premier League title race and ended Liverpool’s strong home momentum

Manchester City produced a stunning late turnaround at Anfield on Sunday, February 8, fighting back from behind to defeat Liverpool in a pulsating Premier League encounter that swung on moments of quality, controversy, and composure under pressure.

The champions controlled large spells of the opening half and looked the more assured side early on.

Their authority in possession kept Liverpool pinned deep, limiting the hosts to fleeting moments on the counter.

Man City defeat Liverpool at Anfield

City should arguably have been ahead before the break. Omar Marmoush was handed a gilt-edged chance after bursting through a static Liverpool back line, but with only Alisson Becker to beat, he dragged his finish wide. A late offside call spared the forward further scrutiny, but it was a costly miss all the same.

There was also frustration inside Anfield when Salah appeared to be tugged back in the penalty area by Bernardo Silva, but referee Craig Pawson and VAR saw no infringement, allowing play to continue.

After the interval, the contest opened up considerably. Liverpool found more space between the lines and began to create chances in clusters.

Mohamed Salah floated a perfect cross into the area for the unmarked Hugo Ekitike, yet from point-blank range, the striker somehow guided his header wide.

Florian Wirtz followed with another promising opportunity after a slick passing move, only for Guéhi to throw himself in the way with a crucial block.

According to Flashscore, the deadlock was finally broken in spectacular style in the 74th minute. Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up to take a long-range free-kick and unleashed a thunderous strike that cannoned in off the post, sending Anfield into raptures.

City, however, refused to wilt. With six minutes remaining, Erling Haaland rose highest to flick the ball into the path of Silva, who reacted sharply to stab home the equaliser.

That goal shifted the momentum instantly, and suddenly it was the visitors pushing for a winner.

Deep into stoppage time, the decisive moment arrived. Alisson brought down Matheus Nunes inside the area, leaving Haaland with the chance to seal the comeback. The Norwegian made no mistake from the spot, calmly converting to complete a dramatic 2–1 victory.

According to the Premier League’s official website, the penalty marked Haaland’s 23rd league goal of the season.

Semenyo's rating against Liverpool

Meanwhile, Ghanaian sports journalist Owusu Bright, reflecting on the match, rated Antoine Semenyo’s performance as average, stating:

“Semenyo had a tough outing, locked in a battle with Milos Kerkez, but he couldn’t find the spark to influence the game.”

