Nigerian gospel singer Matthew Ogundele and three crew members were found dead inside a Lagos music studio, a day after they reportedly arrived for a three-day event in Ajah

The four-member team was said to have eaten food provided by their host and slept in the studio, but were discovered unresponsive the following morning, sparking outrage

Lagos police confirmed the bodies were found in a locked studio and have been sent for autopsies, with the State Criminal Investigation Department in charge of the investigation

A popular Nigerian gospel musician, Matthew Ogundele, reportedly died in tragic circumstances along with three members of his crew.

Nigerian gospel singer Matthew Ogundele reportedly dies with three members of his crew on February 4, 2026. Image credit: JAPDAfrica

Source: Facebook

According to reports, Ogundele and his team members were found deceased inside a music studio in the Abraham Adesanya area of Ajah, Lagos State, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

According to various Nigerian media reports, the trio was invited to perform at a three-day birthday praise event being held by Nigerian female gospel singer Olanireti Akinbola.

Their host, Akintayo Akinbola, reportedly gave them food to eat on Tuesday evening.

The four spent the night in the studio but were found unresponsive the next morning.

Aside from the gospel singer, the other three members involved were identified as Itunu Ogundele, Joseph Sanya, and a blogger, Matthew Awosanya, otherwise known as JoesTv.

Below is an X post announcing the sad death of Matthew Ogundele and his crew.

Nigerian police react to Matthew Ogundele’s death

The mysterious nature of the tragedy sparked outrage on social media, with loved ones calling on the Nigerian police to intervene and deliver justice for the deceased.

Nigeria's The Punch Newspaper contacted the Public Relations Office of the Lagos State Police, Abimbola Adebisi, who shared details of the incident.

She said Akintayo reported the incident to the police immediately after it happened and confirmed reports that he had left the four crew members together in the studio after buying food for them.

"At about 11 am on Wednesday, Akintayo said he returned to the studio and discovered that the door was locked from the inside. Alarmed by the situation, he reportedly called for help, and the door was eventually forced open. On entering the studio, the lifeless bodies of the four artistes were discovered," Adebisi said.

She added that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsies.

At the same time, the investigation had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further probes.

Below is a Facebook post with details about Matthew Ogundele's family calling for justice.

Reactions to Matthew Ogundele, crew members' death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic death of gospel singer, Matthew Ogundele.

Anita Anita Anita said:

"Hhhmmm, did the studio have any ventilation? Were they poisoned? Because one, two, three, four- is quite a very big number to raise suspicion/ eyebrows- probably they were locked up inside a studio that barely has any air coming out & may be the atmosphere sprayed first with dangerous substance that asphyxiated them?"

Searcher Blynqs wrote:

"The producer should be held responsible."

Elaigwu Gabriel commented:

"There should be a proper investigation."

