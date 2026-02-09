Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei courted massive attention with his #BoysLivesMatter campaign, inspiring fans by highlighting young boys facing adversity across the country

The initiative followed Kobby Kyei’s visit to 11-year-old Angel, who cared for his mother, suffering from a stroke, showing the boy’s resilience and sense of responsibility

In partnership with concerned Ghanaians, Kobby Kyei secured land and began building a two-bedroom house for Angel and his mother, offering hope and a safe home

Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei has once again captured public attention following his latest humanitarian effort under the #BoysLivesMatter campaign.

11-year-old boy, who is the sole caregiver for his mother suffering from a stroke, speaks about his struggles. Image credit: @KobbyKyei/X

His initiative focused on a young boy, Angel, who works tirelessly as the sole caregiver for his mother, Auntie Agyeiwaa, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke.

The story first gained traction after Kobby Kyei personally visited the young boy and learned about the daily challenges he faced. Moved by Angel’s dedication and the family’s situation, the blogger quickly mobilised support from concerned Ghanaians and partner organisations to bring meaningful change to their lives.

On February 9, Kobby Kyei shared an update on his X page:

"In collaboration with Nsemsisi TV, land has been secured, and construction has started on a 2-bedroom self-contained house for Auntie Agyeiwaa and her son, Angel. Every donation is being used responsibly. Thank you all."

The land acquisition and ongoing construction mark a turning point for the struggling family. In partnership with generous contributors, Kobby Kyei has ensured that every effort and donation directly support the creation of a safe and comfortable home.

This project is part of Kobby Kyei’s broader #BoysLivesMatter campaign, which focuses on improving the lives of young boys facing adversity across the country. His initiative not only addresses immediate needs but also inspires communities to support vulnerable families, highlighting the power of collective action.

From personal visits to mobilising resources and securing land, Kobby Kyei’s dedication demonstrates the profound impact that focused humanitarian work can have. The family now looks forward to a future with hope, stability, and the promise of a home built with care and compassion.

11-year-old boy shares struggles

Earlier, Angle, the 11-year-old boy who has been the sole caretaker of his mother, suffering from a stroke, shared his story with @KobbyKyei_ on X.

He explained that he hustles daily because his mother can no longer provide for them.

The young boy shared that a kind woman, Osofo Maame from the Methodist Church in their community of Adumasa in the Ashanti Region, brings them food every evening.

His mother, Auntie Agyeiwaa, expressed deep gratitude for her support, which has sustained them through some of their hardest days.

11-years-old mines to provide for sick mom

Despite the evening meals, Angle explained that mornings and afternoons often go without food, pushing him to join a local galamsey site after school to earn a little for their family.

“I could not watch her stay without food, so after school I go to work at the galamsey site,” he said, adding that he sometimes earns about GHC70 per day.

The story of the young boy and his mother’s resilience has moved many Ghanaians, highlighting the strength and determination of a child forced to grow up too quickly.

Kobby Kyei opens fundraiser for the family

Moved by their plight, blogger Kobby Kyei visited the family and decided to launch a fundraiser to provide immediate and long-term support.

He shared details on his X platform, encouraging individuals to contribute money or essential items.

“Together, we can help change their story and give them a chance at a better, healthier life. Kindly support this cause by donating to 0543578240, Richard Acheampong Tuffour. Every contribution counts,” Kobby Kyei wrote, appealing to Ghanaians’ generosity.

