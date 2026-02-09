Radio show host Oheneni Adazoa has advised Ghanaian men to be cautious when choosing a life partner for marriage

Celebrated radio show host Oheneni Adazoa has admonished young Ghanaian men to exercise caution when choosing partners for marriage.

She advised young men to be circumspect and not to make beauty the main criterion in selecting a life partner.

According to her, beauty fades over time, leaving only a person’s true character and values. She made this known on her counselling and alternative dispute resolution radio programme, Sompa Nkomo

She added that young men should maintain the same standards that young women apply when selecting partners. She also outlined a list of character traits that, according to her, serve as red flags men should watch out for when seeking life partners. She said :

“The number one red flag every man should run away from is a jobless woman. She may be very beautiful, but if she has no job, no proper formal education, or hasn’t learned a trade and relies on the generosity of men who admire her looks, she is a red flag."

“Such a woman can delay your progress in life for more than 28 years. These ladies want all the beautiful things in life, but will contribute nothing to your growth. Avoid them.”

“Another red flag to watch out for is a young woman who is not self-reliant yet lives alone. Such women move out of their homes to escape strict parental guidance. A woman who rejects her parents' guiding hand is often not ready to submit in marriage. Avoid her for the sake of your peace of mind — such women can be wayward.”

She again cautioned young men seeking life partners to be wary of women who showed signs of excessive pride. According to her, such women were not cut out to submit in marriage.

“Finally, a woman who is prideful and refuses to submit to her parents is a warning sign. Many young ladies today are disrespectful and full of pride. If they can show such behaviour toward their parents, they can do worse to you. Stay away for your own peace of mind.”

Oheneni Adazoa is a self-styled counsellor and host of an alternative dispute resolution radio programme in Kumasi. She is popular for her unconventional approach to conflict resolution and her straightforward, frank language.

Reactions to Oheneni’s marriage advice to men

Scores of people have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the advice given by the famous media personality.

Mhondae Bhorn AT commented

"Mama, what you are saying is right, but the majority of these ladies who are working and earning something don’t respect their husbands. My advice to the men out there is that there are still many women out there who work, are beautiful, respectful, have good character and are supportive as well. Don’t rush and marry any woman because she has something she is doing.”

Paa Qweci noted:

“This is a message directed to me, but I have escaped that marriage.”

Peter Owusu said:

“If you are a father, take care of your daughters so that they don’t become a liability to someone’s son.”

Green flags ladies should look out for

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a US-based Ghanaian lady offered some useful tips to Ghanaian women on how to choose the right man.

According to Mama Blessing, choosing a life partner in this era can be difficult; however, certain traits in men can give women a clear indication of whether they are right for them or not.

