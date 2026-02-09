Ebony Reigns’ family visited her tomb at Osu Cemetery on February 8, 2026, to mark eight years since her death

Her resting place resurfaced publicly as the family gathered quietly to remember her life and legacy

The visit highlighted the lasting impact of the late musician on her family and Ghana’s music scene

The family of Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, paid a quiet visit to her tomb at Osu Cemetery on February 8, 2026, to mark eight years since her passing.

The moment was simple and deeply personal. Family members gathered at her resting place to remember her life, speak among themselves, and honour her memory.

There were no public activities or celebrations announced. It was a private act of remembrance, focused on reflection rather than ceremony.

Ebony Reigns died on February 8, 2018, in a tragic road accident while returning to Accra from Sunyani. She was only 20 years old.

Her sudden death broke the entire nation and left a deep mark on Ghana’s music industry.

Two others who were travelling with her also lost their lives in the accident.

During her short career, Ebony Reigns became one of the most talked-about musicians in the country.

Her music connected strongly with young people, and her confidence and unique style made her stand out in a male-dominated industry.

She released several popular songs that remain relevant years after her death.

Reactions to resurfacing of Ebony Reigns's tomb

Eight years on, the departed musician's absence is still felt by her family and fans.

The visit to her tomb showed that, beyond the awards and public tributes, she remains deeply missed by those closest to her.

The quiet gathering at Osu Cemetery was a reminder that her legacy lives on, not only through her music but also through the memories she left behind.

