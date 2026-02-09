Ghanaian musician Guru has returned to global attention after his hit song Alkayida Boys Abre appeared in a video linked to the Jeffrey Epstein files released by U.S. authorities

The footage shows Epstein and his associates seated in a safari-style zoo vehicle while casually jamming to the popular Ghanaian track

The unexpected appearance of the song has sparked widespread reactions online and renewed conversations about the global reach of Ghanaian music

Ghanaian rapper Guru has seen his classic hit song Alkayida Boys Abre resurface in international headlines after it appeared in a recently released video connected to the Jeffrey Epstein files made public by the United States Department of Justice.

In the now viral footage, Epstein and a group of his associates are captured during a visit to what looks like a wilderness-style zoo.

Sitting inside an open safari vehicle, the group appears relaxed and carefree as Guru’s song plays in the background.

They were captured vibing to the track, singing along and enjoying every moment.

The clip feels almost unreal.

A song that once echoed through Ghanaian streets and parties is suddenly heard playing in a zoo halfway across the world, with a group of white foreigners confidently chanting the lyrics.

The cultural contrast alone has made the video impossible to ignore and has sparked endless reactions online.

Originally released years ago, Alkayida Boys Abre became one of Guru’s biggest records.

It connected deeply with young people and became a symbol of street pride.

At the time, few could have imagined the song would one day resurface in such a strange and controversial setting.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens reacted to Guru in Epstein files

Social media users in Ghana and beyond have reacted with a mix of shock, laughter, and disbelief.

While the background of the video raises serious concerns due to Epstein’s history, the moment has once again proven how far Ghanaian music can travel.

From Accra to a zoo on foreign soil, Guru’s Alkayida has shown that music truly knows no boundaries.

Check out some comments below:

Kayleb commented:

"So technically, Guru is in the Epstein files?"

dhokabeatz commented:

"Far gone, Guru."

Senator of Accra commented:

"Please don't give Guru a case."

Troy commented:

"NKZ to the world."

free_sark commented:

"Wow, hit song."

