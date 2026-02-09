A Ghanaian man has triggered reactions on social media after he appeared on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa Afutuo

It all happened after he disclosed that a man known to be a church elder is claiming to be the father of his two-year-old child

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the woman, with many chiding the man for his infidelity

A Ghanaian man has expressed his frustration over his wife's infidelity and is now in search of answers about their union.

This comes after a man approached him, claiming to be the real father of his two-year-old child.

A Ghanaian man cries out on Auntie Naa Oyerepa Afutuo's show after finding he is not the biological father of his young child.

Appearing on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, the man, who seemed distraught, said the child in question is now two years old.

He stated that the church elder reached out, claiming to be the biological father of the young child.

He also indicated that the puzzling thing about the whole issue is that his wife is also denying the claims being made by the church elder.

Quizzed by Auntie Naa, host of the programme, on whether he is the kind of person who often travels due to the nature of his work, the man responded in the affirmative.

He, however, pleaded with the host of the show to help him get a paternity test on the disputed child to bring finality to the matter.

Auntie Naa advises an elderly woman after finding out she cheated on her daughter.

Peeps blasts woman for her infidelity

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue, with many calling out the lady for her infidelity.

Farida opined:

"The wife has to pay the money because she hid the truth, and besides that, the elder confirmed that he has been going to the wife’s parents' place, so the family might know it too."

@martinyeboah5526 indicated:

"Unfaithful woman, but DNA will clear all doubts in the first case. The second case, eiii, funny old man."

yaw dwarkwaa opined:

"This is very sad. Why do some women do these things? Why do some people opt to cheat on their partners? Imagine raising a child to this age only to be told you are not the biological father. The man should consider suing the elder if he realises he is indeed not the real father. Shame on the elder and the woman."

@fatitanko5533 opined:

"Eiiiiii Elder paaaa na ɔkasa basabasa saaaa no."

@KwakuEdoh added:

"Oluman, forget about that money, okay."

Man demands compensation from lover

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a 32-year-old man, identified as Changa-Moro Meyemoh, is demanding GH₵70,000 in compensation after a DNA test allegedly proved a child he had with his girlfriend was not his.

He explained that the recompense was to cover the costs he incurred while supporting the pregnancy, both before and after the child’s birth.

He claimed that his girlfriend’s family imposed a hefty fine on him when they discovered he had impregnated their daughter out of wedlock.

Source: YEN.com.gh