Work has finally commenced on the Pantang–Abokobi road rehabilitation project.

Citi News reported that this work will feature works on the internal roads of the Pantang Hospital.

The Managing Director of Awerco Construction, Joseph Adams, said work began a few days ago with immediate attention on a deteriorated culvert along the stretch.

According to him, ground stabilisation works on the diverted section were expected to be completed by the close of the day to allow the safe passage of vehicles, particularly heavy trucks.

“The next phase will involve removing the existing culvert and replacing it with a larger one, as well as expanding it to improve water flow and durability,” Adams explained.

The project spans 8.6 kilometres from the Pantang Junction traffic lights to the Abokobi Boie Junction, including the Pantang Hospital internal roads.

As part of the works, some existing culverts will be upgraded from 600 millimetres to 900 millimetres, while new culverts will be constructed in other sections.

Adams noted that the old asphalt would soon be scarified to address difficulties faced by motorists, after which filling, compaction, and continuous culvert works would proceed concurrently.

He added that although the contract duration is 24 months, efforts are being made to complete the project ahead of schedule.

“There is no alternative route, so vehicles must continue using the same road while construction is ongoing. To manage this, we will work intensively at night when traffic volumes are lower,” he said, appealing to motorists to cooperate with traffic control measures."

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, described the Pantang Road as a strategic corridor due to the presence of major health institutions and a growing population.

“Along this stretch, we have the Pantang Hospital, the incoming headquarters of the Ghana Health Service, projects by the Mental Health Authority, and a growing residential population. This has made the road very strategic,” he said during an inspection of the site.

Source: YEN.com.gh