The widow of the slain Abuakua South MP J.B. Danquah-Adu, Ivy Heward-Mills, marked the tenth anniversary of the murder of her husband with a moving tribute.

While she is known for her calls and criticisms of the delays in ensuring justice, she has this time marked a significant milestone with warm words for her late husband.

The widow of the slain Abuakua South MP J.B. Danquah-Adu, Ivy Heward-Mills, shares a tribute to her late husband.

In a heartfelt message on February 9, shared on Facebook, Heward-Mills described her husband as humble and principled.

“Ten years have passed since you were taken from us, yet not a day goes by without your presence being felt in our hearts and lives.”

About the J.B. Danquah-Adu killing

On the night of February 9, 2016, the late J.B. Danquah-Adu was stabbed and killed at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

He was an MP on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party between 2005 and 2009 and from 2013 until his death. He is survived by his wife, Ivy Heward-Mills, and two children.

The murder case had suffered numerous delays from key players in the court proceedings, even prompting threats from the judge.

In December 2024, the judge presiding over the murder trial of Asiedu, who is accused of killing Danquah-Adu, ordered a retrial after a hung jury.

Daily Guide reported that Asiedu only launched his defence in April 2024 following his arrest in 2016.

It is nine years since J.B. Danquah-Adu was killed at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

The seven-member jury delivered a split decision of 4 to 3 in favour of a not-guilty verdict, prompting the presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, to discharge them.

His alleged accomplice, Vincent Bossu, also known as Junior Agogo, was earlier acquitted of conspiracy after the court ruled on a submission of no case.

J.B. Danquah-Adu's widow calls out Parliament

At the ninth anniversary of his passing, Heward-Mills questioned the delay in resolving the murder case.

The widow expressed disappointment with the lack of action from Parliament on the matter.

Heward-Mills named key leaders in Parliament, including Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Speaker Alban Bagbin, in a post calling for justice.

Heward-Mills expressed hope that the case would be resolved before the 10th year of his passing is marked.

Ivy Heward-Mills sues Kennedy Agyapong

YEN.com.gh reported that Heward-Mills sued then-Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and eight others for defamation.

Agyapong allegedly attempted to discredit journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas by claiming he was romantically involved with the widow of Danquah-Adu.

Agyapong's Kencity Media, as well as Despite Group Limited, Multimedia Group Limited, and the EIB Group, were also named in Heward-Mills' defamation lawsuit.

