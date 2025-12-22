South Africa and Angola face off in what promises to be a showdown, with both teams eager to begin their 2025 AFCON campaigns with a victory

While Bafana Bafana enter the match as favourites, the Palancas Negras remain a dangerous threat and could easily spring a surprise

YEN.com.gh brings you a full preview of the clash, including the latest team updates, predicted lineups, and information on how to catch the game live

1996 African champions South Africa kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations journey on Monday, December 22, facing Angola in a much-anticipated Group B showdown.

The match takes place at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco, where both teams hope to start the tournament with a win.

Sharing the group with Egypt and Zimbabwe, both South Africa and Angola would hope to give themselves the best start.

South Africa vs Angola match preview

Bafana Bafana, who defeated the Black Galaxies in a pre-AFCON friendly, enter the game riding an impressive 26-match unbeaten streak.

Their recent form includes six victories and three draws in their last nine matches, which cover World Cup qualifiers and friendlies, discounting a 3-0 awarded loss to Lesotho.

This strong momentum adds confidence to their campaign. Angola, on the other hand, topped their qualification group, which featured Ghana, Sudan and Niger.

They have shown resilience through a mixed run of four wins, three draws, and three defeats in their last 10 outings, and coach Patrice Baumelle will be confident of pulling off an upset against Bafana.

Historically, South Africa holds the upper hand, having met Angola 19 times with nine wins, four losses, and six draws, according to Sports Mole.

At previous AFCON tournaments, the two sides faced off four times in the group stages, with South Africa securing two wins and two draws.

Team news and predicted lineups

South Africa's head coach Hugo Broos aims for a balanced team combining seasoned players with youthful energy.

His squad arrives largely injury-free, with Oswin Appollis cleared to play after a recent fitness scare, as confirmed by ESPN. This boost eases concerns ahead of their opener.

Angola will rely on discipline and work rate, structuring their midfield to support attacking players who can take advantage of spaces created by South Africa’s advancing full-backs.

However, they face setbacks, notably the loss of forward Zine Salvador, ruled out for the tournament due to injury. Additionally, midfielder Show’s participation remains uncertain due to illness.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Khulumani Ndamane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Abrey Modiba; Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha; Oswin Appollis; Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster

Angola possible starting lineup:

Neblu; Modesto, David Carmo, Buatu, Carneiro; Show, Fredy, Maestro; Luvumbo, Mabululu, Milson

South Africa vs. Angola: How to watch

The Group B tie between South Africa and Angola kicks off at 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 local time on December 22, 2025, at Marrakesh Stadium.

Ghanaians, who would love to watch the game, especially with GTV not showing it, can follow the action on multiple platforms.

Below are the channels to watch the live game:

Country/region Broadcaster Ghana/Sub-Saharan region DSTV (SuperSport) South Africa SABC 2, SABC Plus, SuperSport United Kingdom 4seven, Channel 4 Streaming United States & Canada Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Australia beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect Dubai (UAE) beIN SPORTS

According to Goal, it is also worth noting that to access these streams, some viewers might need to use a VPN service like NordVPN for secure online connectivity.

