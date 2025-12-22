Ernestina Fosu has appeared in public days after her late brother Daddy Lumba's burial service on Saturday, December 13, 2025

In a series of photos, the late highlife legend's elder sister was spotted at the law firm of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, William Kusi

Ernestina Fosu's first public appearance after Daddy Lumba's funeral has triggered mixed reactions from GH netizens

Ernestina Brimpong Fosu, the eldest sister of the late Daddy Lumba, has made her first public appearance days after her brother's funeral service at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Daddy Lumba died at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

Several important Ghanaian dignitaries, including Nana Acheampong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman Wontumi, Lil Win and Dr Frank Amoakohene, attended the solemn event.

Some family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his children, younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and second wife Odo Broni, were present to bid farewell to the late singer.

The late musician's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, Papa Shee, and other members of the immediate family did not attend the funeral service due to their dispute with the Abusuapanin over the funeral arrangements and their court cases.

Ernestina Fosu appears in public after burial

In a series of photos seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, December 22, 2025, Ernestina Fosu was spotted at the premises of Dominion Chamber, the law firm of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, William Kusi Esq., in Kumasi, days after boycotting her brother's burial.

In the photos, Daddy Lumba's elder sister, who failed in her attempt to get her brother's funeral injuncted, was fully dressed in her black cloth as she and an employee of the legal chambers posed for the camera.

The actual reason behind Ernestina's visit to the Dominion Chamber office in Kumasi is unknown.

However, some speculated that it might be related to Akosua Serwaa's appeal against the Kumasi High Court's ruling in her case to be declared the sole widow of her late husband.

Ernestina's public appearance after burial stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nikdee commented:

"So she didn’t attend her only brother's funeral, hmm."

Abena Papabi wrote:

"Mommy, we love you so much. Continue fighting and seeking justice for DL. No peace for the wicked."

Shirley Asolmia said:

"God will continue fighting for you, Mummy. Akosua Serwaa and Bremponmaa Fosu."

KiKi commented:

"Well done for standing up for the truth. God richly bless you."

Faustina criticises Abusuapanin after Daddy Lumba's burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Faustina Fosu had criticised Abusuapanin after Daddy Lumba's burial service on December 13, 2025.

In an interview, the late singer's younger sister noted that her brother's funeral was rushed and better preparations could have been made.

Faustina Fosu added that she raised some concerns before the solemn event, but stated that her family members did not listen to these.

