Efya Nokturnal sparked pregnancy rumours after appearing on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown on December 21, 2025, looking relaxed and glowing

In a video, the singer arrived on the show in a loose green outfit that contrasted sharply with her usual daring style, fuelling online speculation

The video of Efya on Nana Ama McBrown's show stirred excited reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sending congratulatory messages to her

Veteran Ghanaian singer, Efya, has sparked pregnancy rumours after appearing on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown.

Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown made a grand return to television on Sunday, December 21, 2025, after months on hiatus.

She took a leave of absence after her final show on May 23, 2025, to undergo another surgery on her injured right hand.

Media personality AJ Poundz hosted the show in Nana Ama McBrown’s absence until her return.

Below is a TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown making her return to her Onua Showtime.

Efya sparks pregnancy rumours on Onua Showtime

Popular Ghanaian singer Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly known as Efya, was a special guest on the show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown after her return.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Onua TV’s Instagram page on December 21, 2025, Efya arrived on the set of the show and hugged Nana Ama McBrown.

The singer arrived dressed in a light and comfortable green outfit that was starkly at odds with her usual risque wardrobe.

Efya's outfit was sleeveless with her top arranged in a flowing wrap-style that was draped loosely around her neck and shoulders.

She complemented the top with matching green trousers and accesorised her look with gold hoop earrings.

Efya’s loose and comfortable dress and evident glow on McBrown's show sparked a frenzy on social media, as it came weeks after a prominent blogger alleged she was expecting a child.

Netizens flooded the comments section of the video on Onua TV’s Instagram page to congratulate her on her ‘bundle of joy’, even as the singer has yet to officially comment on the rumours.

Below is the Instagram video of Efya on Nana Ama McBrown's show.

Reactions to Efya’s Onua Showtime appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Efya’s appearance on Onua Showtime.

amah_goldd said:

"Is Efya expecting a bundle of joy?😍."

tiokor_osu_gagirl wrote:

"EFYA is going to be a mummy😍😍😍."

obidehye3mhavys commented:

"Eeeiiii womb watchers association, b)k)) de3?"

ariscodidon1234 said:

"Something is telling me she is pregnant, or I no dey see well?"

felix_duecess wrote:

"The best ever ❤️🔥. Up till now none of her female colleagues catches up, legend."

her_excellency_nharnaama commented:

"I love this lady so much❤️. EFYA the only female vocalist 👏."

