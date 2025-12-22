Lilian Aryeequaye: John Kumah's Widow and Her New Husband Break Their Silence After Wedding
- Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye and her new husband, Samuel, have addressed the public days after their wedding in Obuasi
- In a video, the late John Kumah's widow and her new husband recounted how they became a couple before their wedding
- Lilian also explained her decision to begin a new life with another man more than a year after her husband's tragic death in 2024
Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye, the widow of the late former Ejisu MP John Kumah, and her new husband, Samuel Aryeequaye, have spoken for the first time after tying the knot in Obuasi on Friday, December 19, 2025.
Social media erupted after news emerged that Lilian had married Samuel at a wedding ceremony held in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.
The private event, attended by close family members, friends, and church associates, marked a new chapter in the life of the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries following the sad passing of her husband in 2024.
John Kumah, a deputy minister for finance under the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, died at the young age of 45 from a short illness on March 7, 2024, leaving behind Lilian and their six children.
Footage shared by Gossips24 TV on Facebook showed Lilian and her bridesmaids, including her daughters and sister, preparing for her wedding ceremony inside a plush room.
Photos of the late John Kumah's widow and her new husband sharing heartfelt moments at their private ceremony also emerged on social media.
The TikTok video of Lilian and Aryeequaye at their wedding ceremony is below:
Lilian and Samuel speak after their wedding
Speaking in front of her congregation in her church on Sunday, December 21, 2025, Lilian explained why she got married to Samuel over a year after John Kumah's death.
She expressed gratitude to God for her new marriage and noted that she had decided to move forward with her life and not move backwards.
John Kumah's widow noted that she would no longer allow the pain of losing her first husband to stop her from progressing in her life, stating:
"Over the years, if you have known me, you know that I believe in forward ever, backwards never. I prayed to God that I could not go out or stay anywhere. I have made up my mind that I will move forward at all costs. I will not allow pain to cage me."
Lilian explained that she never knew Samuel and that they fell in love with each other at first sight after he and an associate came to her church for a business meeting.
The apostle noted that she met her new husband a year after the death of John Kumah and when she was ready to settle down with another man.
Huldah Kumah: John Kumah's daughter, who read a tribute at his funeral rejoices as her mom finds love again
She noted that Samuel was not a replacement for her late first husband but was a gift from God as part of her life journey, explaining:
"I didn't know him (Samuel), and I had never known him anywhere. I was just here when they came for business purposes or alliance, and it was love at first sight. As soon as he saw me, he pursued, and fortunately, it was just within the time I was ready.
"God listened to our prayer by giving a very humble and kind man. He is not a replacement. Nobody said we want a replacement. God gives everyone someone at every journey you reach in life, and I thank God that he has given me a humble, visionary and courageous young man."
Lilian detailed her and her new husband's encounters with their respective families and preparations for their private wedding.
Samuel also recounted his first encounter with John Kumah's widow and how he convinced her to pursue a romantic relationship with him.
The Facebook video of Lilian Aryeequaye and Samuel speaking after their wedding is below:
Lilian, Samuel's remarks after wedding stir reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Grace Donkor commented:
"Nice decision and no matter what, people will talk."
Kofi Aburam said:
"What separates married couples? Death. Now that the man is dead, what next? Enjoy, woman."
Nii Anang wrote:
"If you have ever read the power of your subconscious mind, you will understand everything this woman is saying!!! She is absolutely in control of her life and mind. I am happy for her."
Samuel's old tribute to John Kumah resurfaces
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel's old tribute to John Kumah after his demise had resurfaced after his wedding.
In the post, Lilian Kumah's new husband mourned the late Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu MP in a social media post.
Samuel's old tribute to John Kumah, in the context of his wedding, stirred a debate among many Ghanaians on social media.
