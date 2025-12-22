President Mahama was spotted sharing light-hearted moments with two of his children during the Legacy Rise Showdown

The viral clip showed the Mahama trio laughing and bonding at the Accra Sports Stadium’s VIP section

Ghanaians reacted warmly to the family moment, praising the president’s relatable connection with his children

President John Dramani Mahama has sparked heartwarming reactions online after he was captured sharing a light-hearted moment with two of his children during the SHOWDOWN boxing event.

President John Mahama shares a light moment with his children at the showdown boxing event on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the highly anticipated Legacy Rise Showdown boxing event was held on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium in the University of Ghana.

The event featured a series of high-profile bouts and drew thousands of fans. It became even more memorable because of President Mahama and other celebrities like Shatta Wale's appearances.

Farida Mahama, the president's eldest daughter, and Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports (the company behind the Showdown event), joined their father in the VIP section.

The trio was captured laughing and exchanging smiles as they watched the action in the ring. At one point, President Mahama leaned over to speak with Farida, who squatted down explaining something to him, while Sharaf looked on with amusement.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians describing it as “refreshing” and “humanising” to see the family bond.

Watch the video shared on X below:

President Mahama and his family's bond

President John Mahama's children—Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse, and Farida—generally stay out of the spotlight. However, occasional glimpses into their personal and professional lives provide insight into the private side of Ghana's leader.

Sharaf Mahama, who has carved out a successful career in sports promotion and management, has been useful in bringing major boxing events to Ghana.

The showdown event featured both local and international fighters and was billed as one of the biggest boxing nights in the country’s recent history. His company, Legacy Rise Sports, has been praised for its role in reviving professional boxing in Ghana.

Farida Mahama, meanwhile, is known for her work in media and advocacy. Her presence at the event alongside her father and brother shows how closely knit the Mahama family is, despite the public spotlight.

Reactions to Mahama's children showdown appearance

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the heartwarming video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Lechiboroni joked:

"House matters sef dem no fit solve am finish."

@MaameEsiGold wrote:

"Just love how he is with his family!!!"

@efiejollof commented:

"You will think these two are the only children of Mahama. Nice to see."

@Abiamka_GH wrote:

"Sharaf do VIP arrangements without a seat for Farida."

President John Mahama vibes to Shatta Wale's 'Mahama Paper' word-for-word at a boxing event.

Source: Twitter

Mahama vibes to song at boxing event

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that President Mahama was spotted jamming to dancehall singer Shatta Wale's hit song 'Mahama Paper' word for word at the Legacy Rise Showdown event.

Bringing life to the event, Shatta Wale performed his 2016 hit song 'Mahama Paper.' The crowd instantly chanted the lyrics at the top of their voices.

As the singer kept on with his performance, cameras captured the moment President Mahama was singing along word-for-word.

