Wontumi Farms and its directors are facing prosecution for alleged financial crimes involving GH¢24 million Ghana Export-Import Bank fraud

The Attorney General noted evidence of forgery, defrauding by false pretences, and financial loss to the state

The prosecution is to commence after final confirmation of the outstanding amount from the Ghana Export-Import Bank

The Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has announced that the state will prosecute Wontumi Farms and its directors for alleged financial crimes involving the Ghana Export-Import Bank.

Investigations conducted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office uncovered sufficient evidence to support charges of defrauding by false pretences, forgery, and causing financial loss to the state.

Wontumi Farms and its directors are accused of financial crimes involving the Ghana Export-Import Bank. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

Among other things, Ayine, has revealed that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, submitted a forged receipt to the Ghana Export-Import Bank to secure a GH¢4 million loan for the alleged purchase of farming equipment.

The alleged loss currently stands at GH¢24,255,735, representing the principal amount involved plus accrued interest.

Addressing the media on December 22, the Attorney General explained that the final figure could rise further due to compounded interest before charges are formally filed.

He indicated that prosecution will commence after the Christmas break, once the exact outstanding amount is confirmed by EXIM Bank.

“In the face of the evidence we have gathered in this investigation, thoroughly conducted by EOCO, we have made the decision to prosecute Wontumi farms and its directors with defrauding by false pretences, forgery and causing financial loss to the state in the sum of GH¢24,255,735."

“This figure represents the principal sum plus the interest that has accrued so far. By the time we file charges which will be definitely after the Christmas break it might be that this figure would have increased because the interest on the principal keeps compounding.

“So we will get the exact figure of the amount that is involved in this criminal enterprise from the EXIM bank before we file charges in court.”

The decision to prosecute follows EOCO investigations into a loan transaction involving Wontumi Farms, linked to its director, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Dr Ayine previously disclosed that the company secured a GHS4 million loan from EXIM Bank using a forged document.

Investigations revealed that Chairman Wontumi submitted a falsified receipt purportedly issued by Casama Enterprise to support the loan application. The document claimed payment for heavy-duty farming and industrial equipment, including bulldozers and excavators.

However, EOCO’s findings established that the document was originally a proforma invoice and not a receipt.

The word invoice, according to him, was altered to read receipt and presented to the bank as proof of payment. The owner of Casama Enterprise later confirmed that no payment had been made and that only a proforma invoice had been issued to Wontumi Ghana Limited.

Dr Ayine stated that despite assurances to complete the purchase, the transaction was never finalized. He noted that the forged receipt falsely indicated that Casama Enterprise had received the full GHS4 million.

The Attorney General said the case highlights the government’s commitment to enforcing accountability and protecting state financial institutions from fraudulent activities. He assured the public that the prosecution will proceed once all documentation from EXIM Bank is completed and filed in court.

