Joyful Man Shares Video Busting Powerful Dance Moves, Thrills Many Online

South Africans are fully entertained by a happy man who uploaded his video on social media showing him busting fantastic dance moves

The guy is possibly on a road trip to Mpumalanga and decided to take a break to film his dance moves and many people like his moves

According to the caption, the local lad is listening to Makhadzi's song featuring Cassper Nyovest,, Gidimani

A video of a man seen busting a move is a hit on the internet. The unnamed guy is dancing to a song courtesy of Makhadzi featuring Cassper Nyovest, Gidimani.

The happy lad seems to be on a road trip and decided to take a short break and dance to his favourite tune. The nippy guy also comes up with different dance moves, including the well-known vosho.

Uploaded by @BlackPrinceBW on Twitter, the video is going viral and attracting many comments from Mzansi social networkers. Prince Petros captioned the viral post on social media:

“Just one last stop and we will be done with profiling Mpumalanga. Song credit: @MakhadziSA ft @casspernyovest – Gidimani.”

Another local man has headed online to share superb dancing moves. Image: @BlackPrinceBW

Source: UGC

@Mvano_Mgubanto said:

“Those moves come from the footwear. We see you.”

@ModisenyaneTefo said:

"Would love to see a collabo with @RobustHun. I think the video of you 2 dancing contest would go viral.”

@Nku_Sebaga said:

“Boys... tota monate wa itirelwa, just having fun!”

@VaccinateBotswana said:

“Oreng mooooodeee.”

@Mphotomlee said:

“The can should be Mofaya perhaps.”

@EmanuellPhetulo said:

“You in my hood, Sabie Falls.”

@Nono4o said:

“That place is wooow and super beautiful and soo many activities to do.”

“Simply happy”: Mzansi wowed by petrol attendant filmed in a video jamming to fire song

In another post about dancing, YEN News reported that one local driver decided to film a petrol service worker who was busy filling his tank and jamming to his favourite song. The Shell garage worker is seen killing it with dance moves while still keeping an eye on the job at hand.

The viral video is loved on social media and Briefly News takes a look at the hilarious reactions from the post as shared by @Amon_Caes.

The Twitter account holder brilliantly captioned his funny clip, suggesting the petrol service station guys deserve the credit. He said: “Petrol attendants deserve the whole world.”

@BenedictSikwazo said:

“Until he pours two litres above your request and then it's, "Eh san, eish grootman." But these guys know how to lighten the mood when you are having a bad day.” jamming-song.html

