The National Democratic Congress has maintained Mohammed Baba Jamal as its parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso East by-election, despite allegations of vote buying that emerged during the party’s parliamentary primary held on Saturday, February 7.

The decision was announced by NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey following a meeting of the party’s Functional Executive Committee, which convened after receiving a report from a three-member investigative committee.

Addressing journalists, Kwetey indicated that an annulment of the election was seriously considered.

"The committee's report was to the effect that, ideally, we should have an annulment of the primaries."

But he said the party's constitution does not have a provision for an annulment of an election.

He also explained that there were time constraints regarding the main by-election.

"So, given these difficulties, and also there are legal challenges that could be mounted by whoever won, and the party clearly would not be able to go through any of that process without presenting a candidate very quickly."

On the back of these, "we have no option but to present Baba Jamal, who actually won, according to the Electoral Commission declaration."

Jamal is expected to file his nomination with the Electoral Commission on February 11.

The investigative committee was constituted following widespread concerns and reports that TV sets and cash were allegedly distributed to delegates during the primary, raising questions about the integrity of the process. The allegations sparked public debate and renewed scrutiny of vote-buying practices within internal party elections.

According to the NDC, the committee examined complaints submitted by delegates and party members, reviewed available evidence, and engaged relevant stakeholders before arriving at its conclusions.

While the committee acknowledged concerns about monetisation in internal elections, it reportedly found no basis to disqualify Baba Jamal as the party’s candidate for the upcoming by-election.

Jamal, who emerged victorious in the parliamentary primary, has consistently denied allegations of vote buying, insisting that his campaign was conducted within the rules and guidelines of the party.

The Ayawaso East seat became vacant following the death of the former Member of Parliament, Naser Toure Mahama, necessitating the by-election.

The NDC is expected to formally communicate the outcome of the committee’s work to the public as it prepares to intensify campaigning ahead of the by-election.

