Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour detailed an alleged demonic experience before the recent fire at the church

This came after the Ghanaian preacher gave praise to the almighty God as they celebrated their fourth anniversary

Pastor Elvis's recounting of the alleged demonic encounter sparked reactions on online, including from Alpharians

The founder and leader of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, also known as Chief Alpharian, has shared an alleged demonic encounter he had before the arson incident at his church.

Pastor Elvis’s Alpha Hour marks 4th anniversary

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, Pastor Elvis declared to all Alpharians that the prayer altar had turned four years old.

The dawn prayer session had witnessed thousands of people thronging its platform to pray over the years.

To celebrate this important day, the Chief Alpharian and his team praised God online for all the amazing testimonies.

Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a celebration turned out to be tragic after he experienced an arson attack.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang announces suspected arson

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Pastor Elvis took to his dawn prayer session to announce that an individual tried to burn down his church in the early hours of Monday, February 9, 2026.

In CCTV footage that went viral, a woman in a white outfit, who pretended to be praying at the altar, moved to the office area of the church and seemingly used petrol to set the building alight.

According to Pastor Elvis's account, the security officers present immediately put out the fire using an extinguisher, although offering bags, chairs, and an air conditioner were reportedly damaged.

He further stated that the lady in question has been picked up by the police, and he announced a temporary cancellation of in-person prayers at the church as investigations continued.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang shares 'demonic encounter'

While announcing the fire incident, Pastor Elvis disclosed how a CCTV camera captured a man allegedly sprinkling a demonic substance at the church premises.

According to the man of God, the substance in question was like a powder that he poured into his hands and spread it into the air for reasons not yet determined.

“What did I do wrong? Ayaa boys, why do they hate us so much? First, it was powder, and now it's a fire. A powder which your wife could apply to her face, you decided to sprinkle it away, thinking it would affect us. After the awkward incident, God had mercy, and we still filled the stadium during the Alpha Hour convocation,” he recounted.

Watch the Facebook video of the arson incident below:

Reactions to Pastor Elvis Agyemang's 'demonic encounter'

Esther Acquaah wrote:

“The devil is trying hard to bring the work of God down, but it will never prevail. In Jesus Mighty Name.”

Felicia Skinny wrote:

“The devil is pained so much that it can’t stand the fire and power on the Altar of GMM/Alpha Hour, but Jesus will always stand out and be glorified at the end of every single attack. Ayaaa!!!”

Zion Grace wrote:

“The Lord shall build his church, and the gate of hell will not prevail against it, amen. This is the testament that the Lord has built this church.”

Elizabeth Ocansey wrote:

“The devil lost it; Jesus has won again. Every day with God is every day in victory.”

Freda wrote:

‘Thank you, Jesus. The devil has been defeated in the name of Jesus. Everyday with God is Everyday in VICTORY ampa.”

Pastor Elvis alleges woman set him up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on an alleged set-up experience shared by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, who explained that his wife had received a message from an unknown number.

He explained that the text claimed that he was with the female sender, despite being seated next to Lady Mercy at the time, prompting the couple to investigate the attempted scheme.

