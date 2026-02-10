BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif has become the new owner of a big property amid reports RBA Studios' office's rent arrears lawsuit

Photos of the Second Sermon hitmaker spending time in the new residence emerged as he also announced his upcoming music project

The news of Black Sherif's new property acquisition has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, has acquired a new property.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, renowned Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared an excerpt of the musician's post on his Substack to announce the news of the acquisition of the huge residence.

He wrote:

"I spent this morning on the balcony of my first property, realizing the boy who once wandered finally has a place to look at the world from."

He also shared photos of Black Sherif and his associates splashing wads of huge Ghana cedi notes in the dining hall.

Another photo showed the Sacrifice hitmaker, wearing pyjamas and sleeping inside a couch while holding several US dollar notes.

He also announced that he would release his debut song of 2026 on Friday, February 13, 2026.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Kingsley Boateng, the Public Relations Manager of Black Sherif, confirmed the musician's purchase of the building.

He said:

"He has bought a house. He has a house."

Black Sherif responds to rent arrears lawsuit

Black Sherif responded to claims that he has been ordered by a court to pay his landlord rent amounting to GH¢229,500.

On January 7, 2026, reports emerged that the musician was sued by his landlord at the Adentan Frafraha District Court.

The lawsuit stemmed from his alleged refusal to settle the rent on his Accra residence since August 2024.

The failure to pay rent accumulated a total of GH¢229,500 in arrears, including interest, forcing his landlord to take the matter to court.

Ghanaian journalist NYDJ reported that despite the viral reports that Black Sherif owed rent, the residence in question was not the personal property of Blacko, as he’s affectionately known, but the offices of RBA Studios.

On January 23, 2026, a video surfaced on social media showing the rapper interacting with his fans on Snapchat.

After a fan asked him if he was owing rent, the musician replied with a video of Ghanaian preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim after he was arrested in 2016.

While being led away by officers, the preacher could be heard saying:

“Yesu adi nkunim”; to wit “Jesus is victorious”.

The reply was interpreted as a sign that he was going to be victorious in the lawsuit pending at the Adentan Court.

Reactions to Black Sherif's property acquisition

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Qwabina Aduanaba Anas commented:

"Someone would’ve taken the shine when he said, “hit me up,” when his rent issues came up, but dude was fast."

Prisy Cilla said:

"Honestly, I stan Blacko. Everything about him hits different. Congratulations."

Nana K Sarpong wrote:

"Confuse your enemies. Congratulations my guy."

