KNUST Provides Update on Demise of Second-Year Student, Ghanaians React
- KNUST has shared more details regarding the unfortunate demise of its second-year student, Ransford Amankwah Asomani
- The PRO for the university, in an interview, has stated that the university is providing counselling to parents of the deceased
- Social media users who learned of the unfortunate incident have mourned with the grieving family over the loss
The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has shared an update regarding the unfortunate passing of second-year student Ransford Amankwah Asomani over the weekend.
Speaking in an interview, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, PRO of KNUST, stated that the university is providing counselling to the parents of the late student.
He also indicated that students staying in the hostel around Ayeduase, where the incident happened, are also receiving counselling.
Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe indicated that an alumnus of KNUST who was with Ransford when the incident happened is currently assisting with investigations to unravel the circumstances leading to the unfortunate demise.
"It's a sad situation. The university management is very sad about it, and the whole university community is in shock. And we have actually deployed counsellors to counsel other colleagues who are living in that hostel, including the family and parents of the deceased. Ransford Asomani is a second-year agribusiness student.
"He is believed to have been at the top of the building in the company of a friend who is a former student of the university around 1 a.m. when the unfortunate incident occurred. So, our thoughts and prayers are with the parents, the entire university student body, and the university community as a whole."
Details of Ransford Asomani's passing
The university, in a statement, said the late student fell from the second floor of an off-campus hostel at Ayeduase in the early hours of Sunday, February 8, 2026.
Following this, he was rushed to the KNUST Hospital by some of his schoolmates, with assistance from the KNUST District Police Patrol Team, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
KNUST PRO shares details in a Facebook video
Peeps mourn the passing of the KNUST student
Social media users have meanwhile expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family and the university in the wake of this unfortunate incident.
Derrick Joachim Bature stated:
"So sad to hear this news. My condolences to his entire family. May the family find strength in this difficult time."
Kwame Baah Boakye-Yiadom opined:
"How did you come to the firm conclusion that he fell from the second floor? How high is the second floor for him to have died instantly from the fall? Exactly what time did he fall? Who witnessed the fall? Was the fall captured on video? What if he was killed and only dropped from the second floor to cover it up?"
Ofori-Agyekum Samuel indicated:
"Oh. Imagine hearing this news as a parent. May God console his family."
Sylvester Ntiamoah stated:
"My alma mater must sit up. The news of disasters from KNUST is becoming too much. We came to school and returned home safe. It must be so for every single student. News of student deaths in KNUST for some time now is becoming too much. The VC and leadership must sit up."
