Abdul-Rashid Kawastone has reportedly been appointed to a top role at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO)

Reports indicated that the veteran musician had been made the new Northern Regional P.R.O for the disaster relief management agency

The news of Abdul-Rashid Kawastone's reported appointment has triggered reactions, with many Ghanaians congratulating him online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran Ghanaian musician and radio presenter Abdul-Rashid Kawastone has reportedly landed a juicy appointment from President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

NADMO reportedly appoints veteran musician and broadcaster Abdul-Rashid Kawastone as its Northern Regional PRO on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Photo source: Abdul-Rashid Kawastone

Source: Facebook

According to a post from Tamale-based online blogger Amingos GH on Facebook on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Kawastone had been appointed as the Northern Regional Public Relations Officer (P.R.O) of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

As part of his reported new role, the Tamale-based musician will be in charge of communication for the disaster relief organisation.

Although Kawastone has yet to release a public statement or confirm the news, his reported appointment has sparked excitement among many Ghanaians, including his fans on social media.

The Facebook post announcing Abdul-Rashid Kawastone's reported appointment as the Northern Regional P.R.O of NADMO is below:

Who is Abdul-Rashid Kawastone?

Abdul-Rashid Kawastone is a veteran musician and radio presenter based in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.

He is widely recognised as one of the greatest musicians from Northern Ghana since he emerged on the scene in the 2000s.

He has collaborated with many high-profile Tamale-based musicians, including Maccasio and Fancy Gadam.

Some of Kawastone's popular songs from his discography include Tahama, Fi Mano, Boo, Mosquito, Adaayelma, Nawuni, Mei Barrah, Pretending, Sochira, Kanagla and many others.

Mr Beautiful lands his first appointment under the administration of Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: MrBeautifulGhana

Source: Facebook

Kawastone is also a graduate of the prestigious tertiary educational institution, Tamale Polytechnic.

He is a presenter at Northern Region-based broadcast stations, ZAA Radio and Zaa TV Tamale.

Kawastone is also a judge on the music reality show, Chop Da Mic Reloaded.

Abdul-Rashid Kawastone's NADMO appointment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

IshmaelKaka De MilanPrince commented

"Wow so he too is a politician? Great."

Rashid Kaduba said:

"Eii promotion from Zaa Radio to Nadmo PR. Eiii, why is Zaa Radio part of NADMO? I don't understand this promotion o."

Abdulai Abdul Aziz wrote:

"Congratulations, Bra Rashid."

Abdulkarim Tankos Mutawakil commented:

"Congratulations to you, brother."

Abdul Rashid Zakaria Choro said:

"Congratulations, name. Well deserved!"

Mr Beautiful lands appointment at Creative Arts Agency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Beautiful landed an appointment at the Creative Arts Agency board with twelve others, including former journalist and opera singer Kokui Selormey and actress Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu.

A photo of the veteran Kumawood actor being sworn in alongside his colleagues by Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, surfaced on social media.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Mr Beautiful for landing an appointment after years of intensive campaign efforts for the NDC and President John Dramani Mahama.

Source: YEN.com.gh