Actress Moesha Boduong stirred sorrow online after a fresh video showed her pleading to God for healing, marking a rare public appearance since she suffered a debilitating stroke in January 2024

In the February 10, 2026, video, Moesha appeared seated and smiling gently as she prayed, sparking emotional reactions and renewed calls for prayers from social media users

Her family previously said the stroke affected the right side of her body and left her dependent on life support, prompting her brother to launch a GoFundMe campaign that received widespread support

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong stirred sorrow on social media after fresh footage of her current condition surfaced.

New Footage of Moesha Boduong Emerges As She Prays for Healing From Stroke

Source: Instagram

The actress suffered a stroke in January 2024 after she fell and hit her head on a hard surface.

According to her family, the stroke affected the right side of her body and left her brain non-functional, with her survival dependent on life support.

Her younger brother, Ebito Boduon, organised a GoFundMe to raise funds to help support her treatment.

The January 23, 2024, fundraiser had a $10,000 goal and drew widespread support from Ghanaians both in the country and within the diaspora.

Moesha Boduong prays for healing from stroke

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, a fresh video of Moesha Boduong pleading for healing surfaced on social media.

In the years since the stroke, Moesha has remained off social media with only occasional updates about her condition coming from her family.

In the viral video, shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, Moesha is seated wearing a beautiful pink top with black skinny leggings covered in floral patterns, completing her outfit with a scarf.

Moesha wore a warm smile on her face as she made an appeal to God for healing.

"God, please, heal me," the actress said.

The video of Moehsa Boduong has sparked reactions among Ghanaians, with many offering prayers for the Lord to grant the actress's wish and heal her from the stroke.

Below is the Instagram video of Moesha Boduong.

Source: YEN.com.gh