A concerned Ghanaian citizen petitioned state authorities over the reduction of Nana Agradaa’s prison sentence, questioning the basis for the decision

The petitioner argued that the reasons outlined in the Court of Appeal judgment appeared lenient, sparking intense debate as observers weighed in on the controversial ruling

The petition, which surfaced on February 6, has gained widespread attention, prompting widespread discussion about accountability and institutional transparency

Public discussion surrounding the reduced prison term of evangelist Nana Agradaa has intensified after a concerned Ghanaian citizen identified as Albert Tomi, filed a petition seeking institutional review and clarity.

The document, which has circulated widely online, addressed the President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, the Attorney General, and the CHRAJ Commissioner, urging them to examine the circumstances surrounding the sentence adjustment to 12 months on February 5.

Agradaa had initially been sentenced to 15 years in prison in July 2025, following her conviction by an Accra Circuit Court on charges of defrauding by false pretence and engaging in charlatanic advertisement.

The ruling stemmed from her promotion of a controversial “money-doubling” scheme during a church service in 2022.

However, after her legal team pursued an appeal, the sentence was reduced to one year, a development that quickly dominated public discourse.

As the conversation intensified, a petition titled “Request for Institutional Review and Public Clarification of the Sentence Reduction in the Nana Agradaa Case” surfaced online.

The petitioner argued that the reasoning outlined in the Court of Appeal’s judgment appeared lenient and warranted further explanation. That stance ignited widespread commentary, drawing both criticism and support from observers across digital platforms.

The petition trending read;

"Honourable Authorities,

I write as a concerned citizen and advocate for justice regarding the recent judicial decision in the case of Nana Agradaa, a former f.tish priestess turned evangelist, who was convicted of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

As reported in the public domain, the Amasaman High Court reduced an original 15-year custodial sentence to 12 calendar months, because the initial sentence was “harsh and excessive.” While the conviction itself was affirmed, the court exercised its discretion to vary the sentence, with effect from 3 July 2025, the date of conviction.

The offences arose from a 2022 televised broadcast during which the convicted person falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money, leading several individuals to part with substantial sums of money under false pretences.

While I fully acknowledge the constitutional independence of the judiciary and the court’s discretion in sentencing, the magnitude of this reduction has raised legitimate public concerns in relation to:

1. Proportionality of punishment, particularly in cases involving organised deception and exploitation of vulnerable citizens;

2. Transparency of judicial reasoning, including the mitigating factors relied upon in arriving at such a substantial downward adjustment;

3. Public confidence in the justice system, especially regarding consistency and deterrence in fraud-related offences; and

4. Precedential implications for similar cases currently before the courts or likely to arise in the future".

