Chief Alpharian, Pastor Elvis, has delivered a powerful prophecy ahead of his scheduled program at KNUST, inspiring students and followers alike

During his Alpha Hour dawn prayer session, the man of God shared how God’s prophecy amazed him, exceeding all his original plans for the event

Pastor Elvis’s new prophecy came shortly after a woman was caught attempting to set fire to his church auditorium, prompting him to temporarily suspend all prayers and events.

The leader of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has delivered a powerful prophecy ahead of his upcoming program at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Chief Alpharian Pastor Elvis delivers a powerful prophecy ahead of his program on the KNUST campus.

During the Alpha Hour Episode 1230 session on Tuesday, February 10, Pastor Elvis, widely known as Chief Alpharian shared that God had shown him a plan for the upcoming campus program that went beyond his personal expectations.

He emphasised that the prophecy holds significance not only for the students’ lives today but also for their future.

Speaking as he was concluding the day's session, he explained that the book to be featured at the event, titled “Seven Stages into a Godly Marriage,” will inspire meaningful change. The program is scheduled to take place on the KNUST campus on February 13, 2026.

“I was amazed that God has a 10-year plan for what we are going to do,” Pastor Elvis said.

“Many of the lessons the children will learn from the book and the program will continue to impact lives for years to come. What we are doing at KNUST is not just for tomorrow; God is speaking about the next ten years.”

The prophecy was delivered shortly after a recent incident where a lady was caught on camera attempting to set fire to the church auditorium. Pastor Elvis noted that such challenges have strengthened his resolve to guide the youth and share God’s vision.

He encouraged students from all around Kumasi to participate, stressing that the event would combine prayer, teaching, and book reading, designed to inspire Christian students to embrace their calling and grow spiritually.

The Alpha Hour program, known for its dynamic dawn prayer sessions, continues to attract thousands of viewers online, and this prophecy has already sparked discussions among students and church followers.

Pastor Elvis reacts to fire incident

In a releated development, Pastor Agyemang Elvis, General Superintendent of Grace Mountains Ministry, has finally spoken after the disturbing fire incident at his church auditorium, and his words carried both pain and resolve.

According to the pastor, the auditorium has always been open because people come in to pray at all hours of the day.

He explained that at almost any time, the place is half-full of worshippers seeking comfort, salvation, and direction.

Closing the doors has never been easy because prayer does not follow a timetable.

However, everything changed after the recent incident.

Grace Mountains auditorium closed till further notice

Speaking openly, Pastor Elvis said that from now until further notice, no one will be allowed into the auditorium to pray.

He admitted that the decision was painful but necessary, especially after realising how close the church came to a major disaster.

He questioned the level of hatred involved in the act, wondering how someone could walk into a place of worship, pretend to be praying, and then pour fuel around with the intention of setting it on fire.

According to him, the suspect blended in quietly, making it difficult for anyone to suspect foul play.

Pastor Elvis shared that the situation was only stopped because someone monitoring the CCTV noticed something unusual and quickly alerted the security team.

Their swift response helped contain the fire before it spread further.

Despite the damage caused, the pastor made it clear that the incident would not stop the church’s mission.

Female suspect arrested after arson attempt at Pastor Agyemang Elvis' church goes viral.

CCTV footage of Alpha-Hour fire incident emerges

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the woman who attempted to burn the Mountain of Grace Ministry has since gone viral on social media.

The suspect was seen moving around the auditorium while sprinkling a flammable substance believed to be kerosene or petrol on chairs and other items inside the church.

Moments later, parts of the auditorium were set ablaze, which destroyed several valuable church properties

