Jesse Lingard has apologised to Manchester United for his role in the Red Devils' Champions League defeat to Young Boys

The English striker came off the bench having replaced Ronaldo, but his short pass led to a goal against his side

Lingard says he is upset with his role in the encounter as he assured that he always wants to win in Man United colours

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has reacted to his side’s Champions League loss to Young Boys on Tuesday, September 14.

The 28-year-old made a mistake in the dying seconds of the encounter which eventually gifted opponents a chance to win the game, and Theoson Siebatcheu scored the winner for the hosts.

United lost the game 2-1 and the defeat has left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with no points as they will now fight to reach the next stage of the competition.

Lingard took to social media to express frustration as he stated that he was hurt with his role in such a defeat. He wrote via SPORTbible:

'I'm Upset'. Every time I pull on the United shirt, I hope people understand what it means to me.

"I always go out wanting to do the best for the club, the team and especially the fans.

“I'm upset for my part in the defeat. I never want to lose any game but mistakes happen in football and we now push on together. We will all pick ourselves up and I can't wait for Sunday."

Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted in the 71st minute for Jesse Lingard during Man United's 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League.

The Portuguese striker was unhappy to be subbed off during the game after scoring United's first and nearly got a penalty which the referee ignored.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in the 13th minute to keep the Red Devils in control of the game only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men then struggled to keep up with the game as Young Boys mounted pressure knowing full well they were up against ten men.

When the Swiss side equalized in the 66th minute through Nicolas Ngamaleu, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to sub Ronaldo off for Lingard.

