Ebo Noah made a public appearance ahead of the D-day when he prophesied that floods would rock Ghana and the world at large

In a video, the self-proclaimed prophet was spotted arriving in town, cruising in a newly acquired luxury vehicle

Ebo Noah's public appearance with the vehicle has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ebo Noah, the self-proclaimed prophet behind the December 25 flood prophecy, has courted attention after appearing in public with a newly acquired luxury car days before his predicted event.

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and worldwide a few months ago after videos of him building multiple structures, which appeared to be several arks in Elmina, surfaced on social media.

The young man, whom many people have accused of being a content creator, claimed to have received a divine message from God to build the ark to save people from the destruction of the world.

Ebo Noah prophesied that a catastrophic flood would destroy the earth on Thursday, December 25, 2025 and that his ark would keep humanity safe from the disaster.

In anticipation, he invited any individual who believed in his prophecy and wished to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

Ebo Noah appears in public with Mercedes-Benz

On Wednesday, December 24, 2025, Ebo Noah took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself arriving in front of a shop at an unknown location with a new unregistered silver-coloured Mercedes-Benz B Class W247.

The controversial self-proclaimed prophet wore his trademark costume made of burlap and looked unkempt as he alighted from the vehicle with his car keys in hand. It appeared the vehicle was his latest acquisition.

He accompanied the video with a final message for Ghanaians ahead of the day he claimed his doom prophecy would be fulfilled.

He wrote:

"I have fasted for 3 weeks. I have prayed. I have told you to repent. I have interceded for Ghana and the whole world. Whatever happens is the decision of GOD. 🙏🙏."

The footage of Ebo Noah driving the new car ignited mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning the validity of his prophecy about the flood.

The Instagram video of Ebo Noah stepping out in town with the new Mercedes-Benz B Class W247 is below:

Ebo Noah speaks about ark's seat capacity

Ebo Noah's latest public appearance with the new luxury car comes days after he shared the seat capacity of his ark in an interview with veteran Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu.

The self-proclaimed prophet confidently claimed that his big vessel had been designed to save 600 million people worldwide from the apocalyptic flood.

Ebo Noah stated that his ark was for every individual, regardless of their location in Ghana. He called for public support to complete the construction, framing it as a community effort.

He asserted that building the ark was his full-time work, drawing a parallel between his mission and that of Noah from the Bible.

The X video of Ebo Noah speaking about the seat capacity of his ark is below:

Ebo's public appearance with Mercedes-Benz stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yhaw_nana commented:

"Person wey say the end dey come end go buy Benz 😂😂."

Plainviews wrote:

"Before the world's destruction? Something is not right 😂."

Wewedey said:

"E dey come rain heavy wey you go buy car. The car be floating car?"

Elmina resident disputes Ebo Noah's ark's ownership

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Elmina resident disputed Ebo Noah's claims of being the owner of his arks.

In an interview, he accused the self-proclaimed prophet of deceiving Ghanaians by showing off a fishing boat built by community members as his ark.

The middle-aged man also criticised Ebo Noah for creating unnecessary panic among the residents of Elmina.

