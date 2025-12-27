Ex-GPL playmaker Salifu Ibrahim has transitioned from local football hero to living a stylish, high-end lifestyle in Europe

At FC Drita, Salifu reunited with former Hearts of Oak Congolese teammate Rady Ovouka, strengthening old bonds

Salifu Ibrahim was called up by the Benin national team but failed to make the squad list for the 2025 AFCON

Once the engine room of Accra Hearts of Oak’s midfield, Salifu Ibrahim has swapped the rugged grind of the Ghana Premier League for the glitz and allure of life in Europe.

Crowned the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) Most Valuable Player, the midfielder is now turning heads both on and off the pitch, fully embracing a high-end lifestyle few can imagine.

Ex-Hearts of Oak player and 2020/21 Ghana Premier League MVP, Salifu Ibrahim, now at FC Drita, is living the good life in Kosovo. Image credit: salifuibrahim81

Source: Instagram

After his stellar run under coach Samuel Boadu, where he played a pivotal role in Hearts of Oak’s double-winning season, Salifu's stock rose rapidly.

His dazzling footwork, creative vision, and relentless drive earned him accolades across the country, including the coveted GPL Player of the Season award.

Hearts of Oak departure

Fast forward to August 2024, and Salifu bid farewell to Hearts of Oak, departing on a free transfer to FC Drita in Kosovo, as Transfermarkt noted.

The move raised eyebrows, but for Salifu it opened the door to a new chapter. Since relocating, the former Techiman Eleven Wonders and BA United man has revealed a lifestyle far removed from his Sunyani beginnings.

Salifu switches allegiance to Benin

The former Ghana Premier League star switched nationalities to represent the Benin national football team in November. He was initially called up by the national team but failed to make the final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as Africa Top Sports reported.

Salifu Ibrahim of FC Drita. Image credit: Focus Images

Source: Twitter

Nevertheless, Salifu is enjoying a good life since quitting the Ghana Premier League. His TikTok and Instagram pages now give fans a peek into his glamorous new reality.

Dressed in designer outfits, cruising in sleek, polished cars, and posing in picturesque locations, Salifu is the image of success.

Whether it’s rocking luxury brands, sipping coffee at upscale cafes, or simply flashing a radiant smile from the driver’s seat of a posh ride, the 25-year-old is clearly enjoying every moment of his European adventure.

What's even more heartwarming is that Salifu is not alone in this new chapter. He reunited with his former Hearts of Oak teammate, Rady Ovouka, at FC Drita.

Salifu and Ovouka's bond, forged in the sweaty battles of the Ghanaian top flight, appears to have only grown stronger in Kosovo.

Together, they are writing new stories, on and off the pitch, representing Ghana with pride and style.

Salifu shines abroad, chooses Benin nationally

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on Salifu Ibrahim’s decision to represent Benin after years of being overlooked by the Black Stars.

His impressive form in Kosovo caught the attention of Benin’s technical team, earning him the international call-up. The ex-Hearts of Oak playmaker helped FC Drita to clinch the Kosovo elite league in just his first season.

Source: YEN.com.gh