Security Service: Two Allegedly Qualified Applicants Cry Out After Status Changes to Disqualified
- Several security service applicants have taken to social media to share their ordeals, frustrations, and experiences amid the ongoing recruitment exercise
- Two applicants, initially marked as qualified on the C-SERP portal, alleged their status was later changed to disqualified, raising doubts about the process
- The sudden status changes have heightened anxiety among applicants, even those still listed as qualified, as tensions rise ahead of the medical screening phase
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Two applicants in the ongoing Internal Security Service recruitment exercise have raised concerns after their qualification status on the C-SERP portal allegedly changed from “qualified” to “disqualified.”
The applicants, known online as Manymen and Pisces, shared their ordeal under a TikTok video posted by update_tv_gh, explaining how they initially appeared as qualified on the portal.
Manymen wrote, “Yes, I had qualified, later disqualified,” while Pisces added, “Mine was on pending in the afternoon and now is disqualified 🥺🥺🥺.”
Their posts have sparked widespread discussion among applicants, many of whom are closely monitoring their status as the next stage of recruitment approaches. Concerns about transparency and fairness in the aptitude testing and portal update process have dominated online conversations.
Man challenges security service over single aptitude test for multiple applicants, post ignites debate
Qualified candidates have been scheduled to begin their medical screening phase on March 16, 2026, a crucial step in the recruitment process. Officials have urged applicants to prepare for the screening and to monitor the portal closely for any updates to their status.
Social media users have reacted strongly to the posts, with many expressing frustration and calling for clarification from the Ministry of Interior to ensure that applicants are treated fairly and that technical issues do not affect their recruitment chances.
The Ministry has yet to comment on the status changes, but the affected applicants and observers continue to seek clarity as the medical screening date approaches.
Read the interesting comments under the TikTok video below.
Interior Ministry closes aptitude test mop-up exercise
Meanwhile, the government has officially concluded the mop-up exercise, which provided a second chance for applicants who experienced technical challenges during the initial test.
This opportunity allowed candidates across all categories, including Category A (NVTA and JHS holders), Category B (Degree and HND holders), and Category C (WASSCE certificate holders), to rewrite the aptitude test.
The exercise promoted fairness and inclusivity, providing every eligible applicant a chance to earn a place in the Ghana Police Service, Fire Service, Immigration Service, and Prison Service.
The Ministry, in an official document published on the Facebook channel, announced that the results of the aptitude test will be published on March, 4, 2026.
Aptitude test taker shares experience
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that concerns are mounting among Category B applicants (degree and HND holders) of the Internal Security Service following reactions to their recent aptitude test experience.
Conversations circulating online paint a vivid picture of anxiety, pressure, and emotional strain, as several candidates recounted how the assessment unfolded.
In a TikTok video, a popular Ghanaian National Fire Service officer, @ekow_kakra, relayed comments submitted by individuals who had already sat for the examination.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh