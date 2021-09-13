Rev. Owusu Bempah denied bail; set to spend 7 days in police remand

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has been denied bail

He together with four others have been remanded into police custody

The prosecutor said the bail they seek should not be granted as two of the police officers they assaulted are still on admission

Accra - The Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has been denied bail and remanded into Police

Owusu-Bempah and four others Mensah Ofori, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

The five of them threatened to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, when they stormed her residence.

Rev. Owusu Bempah, 4 others denied bail; set to spend days in police remand

According to the prosecutor, the bail they seek should not be granted them as two of the police officers they assaulted are still on admission.

The court presided dismissed the application for bail to allow the prosecution enough time to investigate the case.

The accused persons have been remanded into Police custody to reappear on September 20.

Owusu Bempah arrested

Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has been arrested by the police, reports on social media indicate.

The reports state Owusu Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his church premises at Odorkor.

A post from Facebook user, Listowell Nana Kusi-Poku, indicated that Owusu Bempah had been arrested in connection with an attack on some policemen.

According to Kusi-Poku, some vigilante boys who work for Owusu Bempah had attacked two policemen and disarmed them while they were on duty.

Reason for Owusu Bempah's arrest

Owusu Bempah and Agradaa were close a while ago but have fallen out since the latter's repentance.

The fallout has seen Agradaa and Owusu Bempah throw invectives at each other on social media.

Owusu Bempah storms Agradaa's house with macho men Their banter hit a crescendo and turned into a physical confrontation a few days ago.

The prophet, in the company of some macho men, stormed the house of Nana Agradaa on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

In videos on social media, Owusu Bempah and his men were seen daring Agradaa to come down and face them.

Later, the 'man of God' explained that he had gone to the house because Agradaa had once claimed that she was going to pounce on him.

Source: Yen.com.gh