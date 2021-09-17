The founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills has lost a man of God who played a very instrumental role in becoming the great man of God he is today.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh as shared by Heward-Mills on his Facebook page, he said 25 years ago, the Lord led him to zero in on Dr Yonggi Cho and caused him to learn from him and get close to him.

According to the leader of the LCI, that was one of the most important decisions he ever took in his life as a pastor.

Dag Heward-Mills mourns 'father' who impacted and shaped his ministry Photo credit: Dag Heward-Mills

Heward-Mills said he had decided to become close to the pastor of the largest church in the world after God showed him his ministry to copy and follow.

He stated that traveling to Korea was one of the most important things he ever did as the trip opened him up to Dr. Cho, who was the pastor of the largest church in the world at the time.

Dag said from his first encounter with Dr. Cho until today, the door for him to fellowship with God’s great servant has been one of great blessing and power since it also opened many doors of ministry for him.

Dr Cho has been more than a father to me for the most part of my ministry. Through my association with him, my ministry has been shaped and transformed, and for that I can never forget him and will always honour his profound influence on me," he wrote.

Among the many things his spiritual father, Dr. Cho traveled all the way from Korea to dedicate his first cathedral in Ghana and also wrote the foreword for two of his books.

He said the man of God's words have made all the difference to his life and ministry.

His post has drawn a lot of reactions from people who have in one way of the other experienced the man of God.

Kingsley Gyasi has good things to say about him.

What a glorious exiting! What a blessing! What an anointed man of God! What a model soldier of Christ! Your ministry has impacted the world to the outermost! Your book on cell system has led to the salvation of multitudes!

Gaby Opare-Obuobisa described his death as a loss to the body of Christ.

Wow! What a loss to the body of Christ. May his soul rest in eternal glory. Thank you Daddy for showing us the way of honor and gratitude! We are blessed and exposed even to his life &ministry because of your following and leading.. how can we say thanks?

Herve Mpezamihigo said he has left his Godly footprints in the life of many.

A good General has gone, he left behind footprints in the kingdom! I thank God for the kingdom secrets you revealed to me, Bishop! How to honor and to follow!

Sarah Nyathi celebrated the life of Dr Cho.

We remember Dr Cho's family and who related closely to him at this time. A general has gone home. We celebrate his life, ministry and the profound influence he had on the global body of Christ during his lifetime. Great is his reward.

Jesse Sackey referred to him as a great general who has impacted many nations.

A great General. He was used mightily of God to impact nations, this generation and beyond. Church growth is a legacy! RIP God’s servant!

Kwasi Ampofo said he is a living witness to the impact of Dr Cho had in the lives of people.

Bishop we followed you several times to Korea and we are living witnesses to what you are saying!! May dr Cho’s legacy live on forever!!! In Jesus name!!!

