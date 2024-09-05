Basic school children will return to school on September 10, 2024, for the commencement of the 2024/2025 academic year

This reopening marks the first time the academic year has begun in September since the COVID-19 disruption

Graphic Online outlined the new calendar, citing a source from within the Ghana Education Service

Source: Facebook

From 2021 to 2022, the academic calendar for basic and senior high schools was rescheduled for January to December after schools were closed in March 2020 as part of measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graphic Online reported that according to Ghana Education Service sources, kindergarten, primary, and junior high school pupils will spend 15 weeks in school for the first term.

The first term will end on December 18, 2024, with schools vacating on December 19, 2024.

The second term of the academic year will resume on January 7, 2025, and last till Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The students and pupils will then go on vacation on Thursday, April 17, 2025, having spent another 15 weeks in school.

Schools will again reopen for the third term on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, until July 24, 2025, to end the academic year.

First-year SHS students to start school on September 27

The Ghana Education Service has revealed September 27 as the reporting day for first-year senior high school students.

The service released a circular urging school administrations to prepare for the date on the calendar.

The announcement came after the conclusion of the 2024 BECE, which featured over 500,000 candidates.

WASSCE 2024 practical and theory papers ongoing

YEN.com.gh reported that the practical and theory papers for the 2024 WASSCE are ongoing at 1,000 centres across the country.

The 2024 WASSCE group has 460,611 registered candidates made up of 212,954 males and 247,657 females.

The examination council has also ensured that the necessary security measures have been implemented.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

