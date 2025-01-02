Beverly Afaglo, in a post, shared the photos of two female employees who were allegedly involved in the recent robbery at her shop

The actress noted that the two ladies had failed to show up to work after the robbery incident at her shawarma shop

Beverly Afaglo pleaded with Ghanaians to help her find the thief and their alleged accomplices and report them to the police station

Famous Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo, wife of musician Choirmaster, has shared a new update on the recent robbery at the Tema branch of her shawarma shop, Traffic Shawarma.

On Monday, December 30, 2024, the actress shared CCTV footage of a thief breaking into her shop and absconding with the shop's entire sales for the week after her workers left the cashier's desk unattended.

Beverly Afaglo offered a cash reward of GH¢ 500 cedis to anyone who could help track down the thief, whom she claimed might be located around Tulaku and Ashaiman.

The actress publicly acknowledged her staff's carelessness and emphasised her focus on finding the perpetrator of the theft.

Two employees allegedly involved in theft case

Beverly Afaglo took to her Instagram page to share the photos of two female Traffic Shawarma Tema branch employees, whom she claimed were alleged accomplices of the thief who broke into her shop.

The famous actress noted that she received reliable information, which indicated that the two employees, Felicia Agyemang and Linda Ackam, conspired with the culprit of the theft case.

She also shared that the two ladies, who lived in Mataheko and Bethlehem in Ashaiman, had failed to show up for work after the unfortunate robbery incident at her shop on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Beverly Afaglo pleaded with Ghanaians to assist her in finding the alleged thieves and report them to their nearest police station when they see them in public.

She wrote:

"These two ladies FELICIA AGYEMANG and LINDA ACKAM are workers of Traffic Shawarma Tema Branch. After the theft at the shop on Monday 30th December 2024, they decided to stop work and refuse to pick our calls. We have been reliably informed that they hatched the plan with the thief in the video. They are now at large and we can’t find them. If you find them, kindly report to the nearest police station. They both live at Mataheko and Bethlehem all in Ashaiman ……. KINDLY REPOST TILL THEY ARE FOUND."

Below is Beverly Afaglo's social media post:

Beverly Afaglo's social media post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

julliejaykanz commented:

"Eii, the youth of today 😢😢😢."

success29__gh said:

"Please say “Alleged” to have since you haven’t heard their side of the story 🙏🏽💙."

akosua_bansah commented:

"You complain there are no jobs. Yet, you steal from the employer. How faithful can you be?"

hiddentreasurecloset2 said:

"I keep telling people this. As business owners, we face lots of challenges with employees, whether you do good to them or not 😢😢. It takes Grace 👏👏. May God help us all."

angelaezire commented:

"Yet, they complain there are no jobs. Please who are their references? 3 guys I employed from that area did worse to me so I have learnt my lesson. Nobody from those places will work for me."

ayikuuuuu said:

"No security, no one monitoring the CCTV cameras, no one at the front desk? This can't happen in Dubai because the police will blame you for not having security at the shop or someone monitoring the cameras. I sympathise with you but please hire a security guard going forward."

