A Ghanaian man got a beautiful opportunity to travel abroad after excelling in his university education

A viral TikTok video, saw him arriving at an international airport, with his bags and luggage on a trolley

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and congratulated him in the comment section of the post

A young Ghanaian man has achieved a first-class degree and, with it, an enviable opportunity to travel abroad.

The man who recently graduated with a first-class degree from a prestigious university in Ghana noted in a video that he was promised a travel opportunity if he excelled in his studies.

Ghanaian man arrives in US after bagging a first-class. Image source: Legendary

Source: TikTok

After completing school, his promise was fulfilled since he graduated with a first-class honours.

In a viral TikTok video, he was spotted at the Dulles International Airport with his bags and luggage just after arriving in the United States.

He beamed with a smile after seeing his family and friends waiting to welcome him to the airport.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Ghanaian man

Netizens who saw the video were proud of the young man. They expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the comments section. Others also tapped into the blessing of the young man.

@NhyiraAnnobil wrote:

"I wish someone would promise me that . My own Dey waste."

@user8775876307297 wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Gal Lyk Lina wrote:

"I tap into this blessings."

@Obremponbiyere wrote:

"I tap into this blessing Amen."

@Akua Vera wrote:

"Congratulations I’m next to travel."

@Faithful wrote:

"I have first class, but the process is difficult for me."

@TT wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Vivian Ntim425 wrote:

"I will always miss you."

@AFIA ODO wrote:

"I hope he brought me smoked fish and shito???"

@Umat campustrend Yaro Best wrote:

"Aww we even spoke before he came he has been missed."

Indomie seller delights after obtaining a degree

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an Indomie Seller was very happy after bagging a degree.

She shared videos of her graduation ceremony on social media, warming hearts of many followers.

Netizens who saw her video proudly congratulated her in the comments section of the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh