A young man in Ghana named Martin B Annor was abandoned by his parents because he was born with a disability

Martin, in a recent interview, asked God three questions regarding his condition

After watching Martin speak so eloquently yet emotionally, Ghanaians had a lot to say and YEN compiled some interesting reactions

Martin B Annor, a young man in Ghana who was born physically challenged, was rejected by both his mother and father because taking care of him was a great chore.

Speaking in an interview with Portia Gabor on TV3, Martin asked God three questions that have stirred the emotions of viewers.

"I want to ask God why he created me like this. Secondly, I want to know why he decided to deprive me of the love of my parents. Also, I want to know why everything in life has been so difficult for me," Martin said fluently in the video.

Physically Challenged Ghanaian boy Abandoned by both Parents asks God 3 Questions

Source: Facebook

How Martin survives and what he can do

Luckily for Martin, after his own parents abandoned him, his grandfather decided to accept the young man as his own son and has been spending his pension money to take care of him.

Although the gentleman is disabled, he mentioned in the video that he is able to make liquid soap and a few other handiworks, which he would gladly do if he receives the needed assistance.

Emotional social media reactions

After watching Martin speak so eloquently yet emotionally, below are what Ghanaians had to say.

Nti Diaka commented:

Hmmm mmm I'm sad God, I am a third year student studying social work,I'm not that financially strong at the moment as a student but I will be happy to join hands together with people who have more interest and are willing to help people with disability in Ghana.

Kukua Sackey indicated:

He speaks very good English.. he needs a job as well. Something to bring home money and make him independent even when his grandpa is no more

Faustin Ayitey Alonyo mentioned:

Please God I want to help these people in the society. Very sad. Father bless his grandfather with more years to also witness the blessings of his grand son.

See the full video below

