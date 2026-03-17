President John Dramani Mahama has directed Ghana’s security agencies to double recruitment, raising the quota from 20,000 to 40,000

The decision followed a high-level presidential briefing with security chiefs, the Interior Minister, and the Acting Defence Minister on recruitment progress

The Ghana Armed Forces announced the completion of the first batch of recruits, set to commence training and begin the national security service program

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As part of a major move to strengthen national security, President John Dramani Mahama has ordered an immediate expansion of the ongoing security services recruitment exercise.

President Mahama doubles security recruitment target to 40,000 over four years for Ghana's agencies. Image credit: Ministry of Interior, John Dramani Mahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The directive increases the number of men and women to be enlisted across Ghana’s security agencies from 20,000 to 40,000 over four years.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting at the Presidency on Monday, March 16, 2026, attended by the heads of the nation’s security agencies, the Minister for the Interior, and the Acting Minister for Defence. According to a statement from the Presidency Communications Directorate, the President issued the directive after receiving a detailed briefing on the progress of the current recruitment process.

“Following a briefing on the process, the President has directed that the number of men and women to be recruited to the various security agencies should be increased from twenty thousand (20,000) to forty thousand (40,000) over a four-year period,” the statement read.

Read the Facebook details below.

Increase implications for 2025/2026 security service applicants

The expanded recruitment plan significantly alters the outlook for applicants, effectively quadrupling the annual intake over the next four years. With the new target of 40,000 recruits, the government aims to enrol an average of 10,000 personnel per year, double the 5,000 initially projected for the current exercise.

Despite the bold announcement, details regarding the distribution of recruits across different security agencies remain unspecified. Likewise, the timeline for implementing the expanded target beyond the four-year framework has not been clarified.

Key questions remain for applicants of the 2025/2026 exercise. The government has not confirmed whether the additional 20,000 slots will be limited to those who have already qualified for medical screening or if individuals who failed the aptitude test will also be offered a second chance.

The expansion is expected to have a wide-reaching impact on Ghana’s security architecture, potentially creating thousands of new employment opportunities and providing a broader pool of trained personnel for law enforcement, intelligence, and paramilitary agencies.

As applicants and the public await further details, the Presidency has promised updates on the recruitment schedule and agency allocation in the coming weeks.

GAF to begin training of recruits

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces have announced the completion of the selection process for the first batch of recruits.

Two thousand individuals are set to commence training as part of a broader nationwide enlistment exercise.

According to a statement on Facebook, the selected recruits are expected to report to their respective regional selection centres across all 16 regions on March 18, 2026, at 9 am to collect their appointment letters and prospectuses.

The army noted that this initial group forms part of four batches to be trained.

The Ghana Armed Forces completes the selection process for the first batch of recruits. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: Facebook

The statement further noted that the first batch includes 18 individuals who sustained injuries during the El-Wak Stadium stampede last year, as well as five others sponsored by families of victims of the incident, in recognition of the tragedy.

It also encouraged remaining applicants to remain patient, assuring them that further selections would be made from a pool of high-performing candidates, with additional considerations being given to individuals from Sikaman in the Ashanti Region who assisted in last year’s helicopter crash rescue efforts.

Recruitment exercise: Armed forces rubbishes HIV claims

In January, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces refuted reports that approximately 60% of applicants in the ongoing military recruitment exercise tested positive for HIV.

The army labelled the reports as baseless and "fake news" in a statement on Facebook.

The military high command also expressed concern over the mischievous reports and said it was working to track down the individuals responsible for creating and spreading the misinformation.

Source: YEN.com.gh