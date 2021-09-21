Lori Harvey spoke for the first time about her relationship with Michael B. Jordan and why it has worked out

The model praised the actor for being sweet and a great listener as he always 'banks' their conversations

The entrepreneur also shared a sweet story that showed how Michael wants to give her the best in life

Comedian Steve Harvey's daughter and model Lori has shared about her relationship with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are madly in love. Photo: loriharvey.

Source: Instagram

The influencer was recently a guest on The Real Daytime Show, where she talked about her life and current relationship with the Black Panther star.

Lori was asked why her relationship with the star is special, and she was quick to mention that the two balance each other and they embody the statement, "When you know, you know."

The entrepreneur gushed over her man, saying they always have a good time together; he is sweet and a great listener.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"He's very attentive, listens to me - things that I say I want and really makes an effort," she said.

The lass was spoilt for choice about the sweetest thing that Michael has done for her, noting he is good at ensuring things like birthdays, Valentine's Day and such, are well taken care of.

She said the small things, however, make him so special as he always listens to her and never forgets their conversations.

The model narrated a short story of how Michael heard her talking about going to a farmers market, and one morning he called, urging her to dress up because they were going somewhere.

"And he took me an hour away to this beautiful market, we had the best day. So it is things like that," she said.

The beauty also noted her amazement at how modelling is becoming inclusive and diverse, saying it is nice to see.

Michael and Lori make relationship official

In January 2021, Michael made his relationship with Lori official on Instagram.

The Hollywood star shared two snaps of himself and Steve's gorgeous daughter for the first time.

The US actor and the beauty were previously photographed together during the holiday season.

Lori also took to Instagram to share snaps of the lovely couple smiling and standing very close to each other.

The model has dated some of the most famous stars in entertainment, and some believe this is just another 'trophy' for her.

Source: Yen