Vincent Assafuah has publicly addressed influencer Lopez's claims of their alleged past dealings months before his wedding

In a video, the Old Tafo MP cleared the air on the matter and detailed his conversation with the influencer after her viral videos

Vincent Assafuah also hinted at taking serious legal action against Lopez over her claims about their alleged dealings before his wedding

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Renowned Ghanaian politician Vincent Assafuah has broken his silence on the allegations made against him by TikTok personality Nana Aba, popularly known as Lopez, days after his wedding.

Vincent Assafuah responds to Lopez's allegations of their past dealings. Photo source: Vincent Ekow Assafuah, @lopez_official0/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Vincent Assafuah married Dr Charis, a medical doctor, health advocate, fitness enthusiast, and online personality, at a grand ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

According to renowned blogger The 1957 News Gh, the Old Tafo MP and his new wife's marriage ceremony was a private one attended by guests.

The ceremony was attended by close family members, friends, and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Oforikrom MP Michael Kwasi Aidoo, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye.

Footage of the private wedding surfaced on social media, showing the couple wearing matching traditional outfits and beaming with happiness as they celebrated their union.

The TikTok videos of Vincent Assafuah and Dr Charis's wedding are below:

Lopez alleges past dealings with Vincent Assafuah

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, influencer Lopez shared videos on her official TikTok page, in which she alleged that she had had interactions with Assafuah five months before his wedding to Dr Charis.

She shared a screenshot of her purported messages with the Old Tafo MP, whom she claimed entered her DM with the intention of showing romantic interest in her.

Lopez alleged that she later went on a romantic date with the NPP politician and that he ignored her messages afterwards, a decision that led her to block him.

In a subsequent video on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the TikTok personality claimed that she had received threatening messages from some netizens and had decided to move on with her life and not discuss the matter again.

Vincent Assafuah responds to Lopez's allegations

In a phone conversation with media personality Blakk Rasta on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Vincent denied claims of dealing with Lopez and that she had peddled falsehoods on social media.

The Old Tafo MP noted that he had never messaged the TikTok personality and that he had no knowledge of the screenshots of their purported chats on social media.

He said:

"First and foremost, let me indicate that I have not dealt with anybody like that. What has been put out there is palpable falsehood. It has nothing to do with the truth. I have not entered her DM."

"I have not exchanged any messages with her whatsoever. I don't know where she got those screenshots from."

The NPP politician stated that he learned of Lopez's allegations in the evening, as he had been driving throughout the day.

An old video of TikToker Lopez claiming to have received GH¢100,000 from a politician after a date resurfaces amid Vincent Assafuah's saga. Photo credit: @lopezofficial01

Source: Instagram

Assafuah noted that he was initially unsuccessful in obtaining the content creator's phone number through phone calls to his close associates.

The MP also detailed his conversation with Lopez after he later received her number from a friend and contacted her.

He stated that the influencer later deleted the videos after he reached out to his lawyers to file a defamation lawsuit and get her to apologise for making the allegations against him.

Assafuah maintained that the allegations were false and that he would meet with his lawyers to determine if they should proceed with their lawsuit.

The MP also stated that Lopez's allegations had not impacted his new marriage with Dr Charis and that their bond was still stronger than ever.

The TikTok video of Vincent Assafuah responding to Lopez's allegations is below:

Vincent Assafuah's response to Lopez stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Despite Ba Panin Akyemkwa Ba wrote:

"How about the part she claimed you two went to a restaurant and you paid the bill of Ghc500? Did she meet your AI version?"

Amabeauty Glam Salon commented:

"What if someone is impersonating him?"

Phatee Mohammed backup said:

"His stories are not adding up."

Lopez details date with politician in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lopez detailed her romantic date with a politician in an old video that resurfaced on social media.

In the video, the influencer claimed that the unknown politician gifted her GH¢100,000 after they met in a restaurant.

Lopez claimed that the politician freely gave her the money even though she did not ask him for it.

Source: YEN.com.gh