Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Drops Huge Hint on Club's Next Captain

Martin Odegaard has had a bright start to life since returning to Arsenal on a permanent deal from Real Madrid

The midfielder played a key part in the Gunners' stunning win over Burnley at the weekend as he scored the decisive goal

Mikel Arteta has now backed the youngster for greatness, hailing his leadership qualities on the pitch

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has singled out the club's summer signing, Martin Odegaard, for praise after impressing since his arrival.

Martin Odegaard has had a bright start to life since returning to Arsenal on a permanent deal from Real Madrid. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Odegaard was among six players who the Gunners splashed a huge £150million on during the window.

According to Mirror UK, the big expenditure was part of Arsenal's conscious effort to try and create a more youthful team that can build a foundation for the club's future success.

Despite starting the season on the wrong footing, the north Londoners have since managed to pick up the pieces to secure back-to-back wins against Norwich and Burnley.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Their most recent win came at Turf Moor, with Odegaard striking the decisive goal with a sumptuous free-kick to secure his side a vital win.

However, it was not just his goal that left Arteta impressed, with the Spaniard singling out the midfielder's leadership qualities he has evidenced.

“I think we are building some leadership in the group. It’s a really young group, with a lot of players under 23," Arteta explained.

“Martin has this capacity to do that with his talent, taking the ball in moments where others probably refuse to, but as well with his attitude, his rhythm and the way he presses and puts people under pressure," he added.

Arsenal are scheduled to take on AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup during their next fixture scheduled for Wednesday, September 22.

Source: Yen.com.gh