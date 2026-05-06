Prophet Roja has sparked massive concerns on the internet after he shared an assassination attempt on his life.

In a viral video, the Ghanaian clergyman detailed how 15 men were contracted and how one of them saved his life

The unexpected exposè from Prophet Roja has triggered massive reactions on social media as fear has grown high

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Prophet Roja, born Samuel Henry, has caused outrage online after he shared an alleged assassination attempt on his life.

Prophet Roja shares an alleged assassination attempt against him. Image credit: Dr Lighter Roja

Source: TikTok

In a recent interview with Ohenemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, Prophet Roja stated that 15 men were reportedly hired from Nigeria to end his life, but he escaped after a Ghanaian believed to be part of the assassins purportedly called him to give him a heads up.

“I never thought I would live to see another year because the attack on my life was too much. Some men from Nigeria were hired to come and assassinate me.

“It was on a Wednesday after a midweek service. I was in a car with one of my pastors when we started receiving calls from an unknown number. My junior pastor didn't want to pick up, but then I asked him to due to how repeatedly the person was calling.

“He eventually picked up, and it was a man. He asked if it was Pastor Roja, and my junior pastor replied that it was my office. He then said he had a message for me, and so the phone should be handed over to me if I was around. My junior pastor didn't want me to speak to him, but I insisted, and what he told me was that they were 15 in number and had been sent to end my life, but fortunately, he was the only Ghanaian among them.”

According to Prophet Roja, the man told him an unexpected health crisis had hit his wife, triggering him to confess.

“He told me they had gone to Kumasi, but unfortunately, I was in Accra at the time. He said that his wife was pregnant, but she had a dream of me giving her a strong warning. She collapsed while narrating the dream to him and was rushed to the hospital; however, his wife was in a critical condition and so he wanted to confess.”

Prophet Roja explained that the man in question asked him to come along with the police to Kumasi, where he was believed to be located, and showed him the supposed evidence he had, adding that he went with some undisclosed people whom he referred to as big men in the country and there, several pieces of evidence were brought out as indicated by the clergyman.

“He asked me to come along with the police to Kumasi and he would expose the truth. I went with some big men in Ghana but for security reasons I would not mention their names.”

“We got there and the evidence including pictures, audio and even cars they had rented to execute their plan were brought out.”

Speaking about the reason for the alleged attempted assassination, Prophet Roja disclosed that it was due to a prophecy that he believed came to pass. Unfortunately, the clergyman did not share the prophecy in question.

“All the plot was because I had given a prophecy that manifested just as it had been predicted.”

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja exposing the alleged assassination attempt below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's alleged assassination

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Roja shared the alleged attempted attack on his life.

Carina Owusuaa wrote:

“Jesus Christ, Prophet T. Boma prophecies about this before, so it was eiii. This man is not a mere human; he is the spirit of God, who was sent to this generation. He was reincarnated. They should not let the anger of God come upon us.”

Kennedy Awua wrote:

“This is very serious. God bless the man who saved you.”

Yaw Mensah wrote:

“So, because of a prophecy, you want to kill somebody. In fact, this generation is doomed.”

Watch another TikTok prophecy video of Prophet Roja below:

Prophet Roja prophesied to Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye. Image credit: De Lighter Roja, Captain Smart

Source: TikTok

Prophet Roja prophesies to Captain Smart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied to Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye.

The preacher shared some family secrets about the media personality's birth and claimed that he would lead the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh